BBC urged to sack Gary Lineker after ‘Nazi’ migrant jibe

Conservative MPs on Tuesday night demanded the BBC take action against Gary Lineker after the corporation’s highest-paid presenter compared the government’s migration policy to Nazi Germany.

The Match of the Day host, paid £1.35 million by the BBC, commented on Twitter on a video of Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, in which she unveiled plans to stop the surge of migrants crossing the Channel. He wrote: “Good heavens, this is beyond awful.”

After someone accused him of being “out of order”, Lineker replied: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?”

Tory MPs expressed outrage on Tuesday night. Craig Mackinlay said the comments were a “step too far” and the BBC should sack Lineker, while Jonathan Gullis urged the broadcaster to “stand up” to the presenter and “remind him his job is to talk football, not politics”.

BBC managers were said to be furious about Lineker’s latest comments after he was told by Tim Davie, the director general, to stay away from politics last year. Sources insisted he would be “spoken to”.

The sources declined to say whether this would be a final warning, but one told the Telegraph: “We all know that Gary can be cheeky, but this one is serious. We are taking it extremely seriously and we are going to have a very frank conversation with him.”

On Tuesday, Mrs Braverman announced a major crackdown on illegal immigration, which will see all migrants who cross the Channel on small boats barred from claiming asylum in the UK, removed from the country and never allowed to return.

Ministers have acknowledged that the Bill may be deemed to not comply with the European Convention on Human Rights, but have said they are willing to fight the point in the courts.

Rishi Sunak warned lawyers preparing to challenge the crackdown that he is “up for the fight and will win”, as he accused the European Court of Human Rights of being “opaque, unfair and unjust.”

Mr Sunak also said that deportation flights to Rwanda could start as soon as this summer, once the legal obstacles are removed.

Mr Sunak has made stopping the boats one of his five key priorities for 2023 and will join Emmanuel Macron, the French president, at a summit in Paris on Friday in an effort to secure a “substantial” increase in officers and surveillance equipment to prevent migrants leaving French beaches.

The Illegal Migration Bill promises a new “safe and legal” route for those seeking sanctuary in the UK. The numbers allowed in will be capped by Parliament, with an annual vote to set each year’s cap.

Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary, described the Bill as a “con”, and Khalid Mahmood, a Labour MP, said the crackdown was fuelling “xenophobia and racism”. Labour has yet to say whether it will vote against the Bill.

However, Mr Sunak accused Labour of having no plan to stop the small boat crossings. He said: "I think it was kind of notably lacking from Keir Starmer’s plan, I don't think they have a plan when it comes to illegal migration, that was evident from Parliament today."

Mr Mackinlay, the MP for South Thanet, said: “Gary Lineker’s comments, likening our proposed robust yet fair new asylum policy which will save lives in the Channel, with the darkest period of human history founded on pure evil, is in itself foul, ill-conceived and disgraceful.”

Mr Gullis, MP for Stoke-on-Trent North said: “It is the same old boring Gary, using the same old lazy tropes that anyone who wants control of our borders is a ‘racist’ and ‘fascist’. Let’s see if the BBC will stand up to their multi-million pound whining baby and remind him his job is to talk football, not politics.”

Lee Anderson, the Tory party deputy chairman, said: “Brits have had enough of listening to Gary Lineker spout the latest trendy takes on politics. This is just another example of how out of touch these overpaid stars are with the voting public. Instead of lecturing, Mr Lineker should stick to reading out the football scores and flogging crisps.”

‘Lineker is out of order’

Brendan Clarke-Smith, the Conservative MP for the Red Wall seat of Bassetlaw, told The Telegraph: “This country has a long and proud record of taking in refugees, most recently from Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan and Hong Kong.

“It’s not just insulting to this nation and the generosity of Brits, but also grossly offensive to the victims of one of the most evil regimes in history, which we also fought against and took many refugees from.

“Lineker is out of order and needs to get out of his metropolitan bubble and learn some perspective. People are sick and tired of being accused of racism for simply wanting to see a fair and proportionate asylum system.”

It is not the first time Lineker has waded into politics, despite BBC impartiality rules. Last year, Mr Davie told MPs: “I’ve talked to Gary. I think he’s a brilliant presenter and it’s a work in progress in terms of where he draws the line. But we've had a good conversation and I think he understands the guidelines.”

Managers at the BBC have defended Lineker’s right to express his political opinions on the grounds that he does not work in news or current affairs.

However, in October, he was found to have broken the BBC’s impartiality rules after he tweeted his views on the Conservative Party.

Responding to Liz Truss, the then foreign secretary, urging a boycott of the Champions League final when it was still scheduled to be held in Russia, he wrote: “And her party will hand back their donations from Russian donors?”

The channel’s executive complaints unit said Lineker’s high profile came with “additional responsibility”. It pointed to guidance stating that individuals in his position should “avoid taking sides on party political issues or political controversies”.

A BBC spokesman said: “The BBC has social media guidance, which is published. Individuals who work for us are aware of their responsibilities relating to social media. We have appropriate internal processes in place if required.”