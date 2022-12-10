Gary Friedkin, Actor in ‘Happy Days,’ ‘Return of the Jedi,’ Dies at 70

Sharon Knolle
·2 min read

Gary Friedkin, who appeared as Clarence the Cook on “Happy Days,” and the 1982 comedy “Young Doctors in Love,” died Dec. 2 from COVID-19 complications, according to the Youngstown, Ohio Tribune Chronicle.

The four-foot-tall actor, who was born on Nov. 23, 1952, in Youngstown, “passed away peacefully,” at Hospice House, with his brother, Alan, and sister-in-law, Carol, by his side.

“He endured a difficult three-and-a-half weeks in the medical intensive care unit at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, due to complications of COVID-19,” the online obituary read.

Also Read:
George Newall, ‘Schoolhouse Rock’ Co-Creator, Dies at 88

“While Gary may have been short of stature, he was a giant amongst his family and friends. His legacy will live on as stories are told and retold for years to come by all who loved him. The family would like to thank Dr. Goodwin, who guided the family through this difficult time, and the phenomenal staff of St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital MICU, for the care and compassion they showed Gary and his family in his final days,” the online tribute stated.

Gary made his film debut in the 1981 “Wizard of Oz” comedy “Under the Rainbow.” He also appeared, uncredited, in “Blade Runner” and as an Ewok in 1983’s “Return of the Jedi.” His last film appearance was in Garry Marshall’s 2016 film “Mother’s Day.”

“He was a gift to all who knew him as an amazing son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend. Gary lived his life to the absolute fullest, bringing endless laughs to his family and many friends, while never letting the obstacles he faced get in his way. Gary put countless smiles on people’s faces and left so many with their own special “Gary story,'” the obit continued.

Also Read:
Bob McGrath, Original ‘Sesame Street’ Star, Dies at 90

Friedkin was also a pianist. He trained at Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Music degree.

He is survived by his brother Alan; sister-in-law, Carol; nephews, Nathan and Aaron (Joni) Friedkin; niece, Sara (Lance) Polikov; great-nieces, Hayden and Jordyn Polikov; and great-nephew, Sawyer Polikov.

A scholarship has been established in his name at YSU. Attention will be given to those with a disability or a concentration in the performing arts. Memorial donations can be made to the Gary Friedkin Scholarship. YSU Foundation, 655 Wick Ave., Youngstown, OH 44502.

A celebration of life will be held in spring 2023.

Also Read:
Hollywood’s Notable Deaths of 2022 (Photos)

Latest Stories

  • Star Wars Actor Gary Friedkin Dead at 70 from COVID Complications: 'He Was a Gift to All Who Knew Him'

    The late actor's family "encourages everyone to get vaccinated and boosted to protect their family and community"

  • ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Happy Days’ Actor Gary Friedkin Dies at 70 From COVID Complications

    Getty ImagesActor Gary Friedkin, known for his roles in Garry Marshall films as well as a three-episode arc in Happy Days, has died from COVID-19 complications.Friedkin died at a hospice care facility in his native Youngstown, Ohio, on Dec. 2, according to an obituary in the Tribune Chronicle. His death came after “a difficult three-and-a-half weeks” in the ICU. He was 70 years old.The actor, who was four feet tall and an active member of the organization Little People of America, was known for

  • CELINE Dives Into Indie Sleaze for Its Women's Winter 2023 Collection

    Presented in the iconic Los Angeles Wiltern Theatre, CELINE has revealed its Winter 2023 Runway...

  • Celine brings rock music element into Hollywood fashion show

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Celine brought a new line of fashion into the Hollywood spotlight in front of a star-studded audience while infusing rock music into designer Hedi Slimane’s “Age of Indieness” show Thursday night. The fashion brand's show at iconic Los Angeles landmark The Wiltern theatre introduced glitzy black and gold gowns, faux fur coats, slim leather pants along with gold-button jackets and coats. Each model walked down the runway to the beat of The White Stripes' rock-infused “Hello Ope

  • Prince William's close friend killed in Kenya plane crash

    The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to a “close friend” who was killed, alongside his son, in a plane crash in Kenya.

  • Mom won’t go to in-law’s on Christmas Eve because of Santa: ‘I want to keep the magic alive’

    The dinner conflicts with Santa's schedule.

  • Meghan Markle Explains Why She Intentionally Never Wore Color Around the Royal Family

    Meghan Markle revealed why she ever wore color when she was with the royal family, saying "there was thought in that."

  • Kaia Gerber Wore the Tiniest Disco Ball Dress to the Celine After-party

    She and her mom showed out for the French brand's fashion show in Los Angeles.

  • Kaitlyn Bristowe opens up about anxiety: 'What you haven’t seen'

    The 37-year-old shared a list of things that are giving her anxiety on social media.

  • James Gunn responds to reports of 'Wonder Woman 3' cancellation, DC shakeup: 'Some of it is true, some of it is not'

    James Gunn took to Twitter to react to reports that DC is cancelling "Wonder Woman 3."

  • Ashley Graham bares all in a see-through fishnet dress: 'You are iconic!'

    Fans say the supermodel is "still the queen of style" as a mother-of-three.

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • London's young female soccer players thrilled for Canada's pro women's league

    Cindy Lee, 15, has played soccer for most of her life as a defensive midfielder for the Whitecaps London club, and hopes to someday represent team Canada at a future women's World Cup. And that dream came one step closer to her when she heard a national professional league is underway for 2025. Lee believes it'll open up lots of doors for female athletes like herself looking to pursue to the sport as a career. "It's time for diversity and more employment opportunities," she said. "There's so muc

  • Bonds, Clemens Hall of Fame bids now on even shakier ground

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were rejected by baseball writers in their bids for the Baseball Hall of Fame 10 times. On Sunday, the duo chased by steroid suspicions got another rebuke from a panel that included many of their peers. The door hasn't formally shut on their Cooperstown chances. But the latest letdown means the pair — with eight MVPs and seven Cy Young Awards between them — may never be celebrated with the sport's greatest individual honor. Fred McGriff was the only

  • AP source: Jansen, Red Sox reach $32M, 2-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Veteran closer Kenley Jansen and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $32 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on Wednesday on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. The 35-year-old Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA in 64 innings for Atlanta this year. The three-time All-Star led the National League with 41 saves, helping the Braves win the NL East title. Boston is looking to boun

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis. “Sometimes it just lines up like that,” Wheeler said about the success against St. Louis. “We just have a ton of resp

  • Amid constant turnover, CEBL still fighting for its place in Canadian pro sports

    If the constant change in the Canadian Elite Basketball League isn't quite enough to cause whiplash, it's at least worth the raise of an eyebrow. Only three teams remain in name from the league's rookie 2019 season to now, in between its fourth and fifth campaigns: Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Niagara. Fraser Valley, another founding franchise, has rebranded to Vancouver. Ottawa entered in Year 2 and has stuck around. Scarborough and Montreal joined last season. But in the last couple of months al

  • Rams' lost season suddenly brightened by Baker magic

    Now imagine what Baker Mayfield and Sean McVay can do with two practices together. That's the prevailing thought around the Los Angeles Rams while they head into a highly enjoyable long weekend after their stunning, come-from-behind, last-minute 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. “That was a special night,” McVay said Friday. “Baker and the receivers making those plays, it sure was fun to watch them do their thing.” Less than 48 hours after he arrived on the West Coast,

  • Bolts have regressed on both sides of ball in losing 4 of 6

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers needed to do three things to be successful against the Las Vegas Raiders: contain Josh Jacobs, limit Davante Adams on deep routes and capitalize on offensive opportunities. Failing on all three, the Chargers fell 27-20 to the Raiders on Sunday, their fourth loss in six games. “They were getting to us early on in the game,” Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said. “We were trying to mix it up, come out with some quick pass game, just take some pressure o