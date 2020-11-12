Gary Fowler with Displayforce Brings New Life to Brick and Mortar

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / As 2020 comes to a close, the world has experienced a huge disruption in the economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically the retail industry. This has prompted retailers to take a hard look at how they will create the in-store shopping experience of the future. AI Visionary, CEO, President, and Co-founder of GSD Venture Studios, Gary Fowler is bringing new life to brick and mortar with Silicon Valley start-up Displayforce. This IOT software will transform the shopping experience with hyperpersonalized consumer engagement utilizing AI powered insights, customer triggering, and analytics.

At GSD, Gary is an award-winning CEO and leader. Gary Fowler serves as the driving force behind the company. He takes senior operational executive roles in each GSD-backed start-up, putting several decades of expertise behind them. His extensive experience in AI, executive, and the Global AI industry enables him to quickly spot promising young companies and identify those primed for explosive global growth. As a result, he builds strong relationships with founders and teams who are bold enough to #GoGlobal.

"I am thrilled to bring this new AI technology to retailers, transforming the shopping experience, gaining shopper insights, and providing an extra layer of safety for COVID-19" (CEO Gary A. Fowler).

How Does It Work?

Digital signage has been around for several years; however, Displayforce is an IOT software with a machine algorithm that adapts marketing messaging to specific audience segments in real-time. There is a gap between online and offline marketing, and Displayforce fills it by deeply understanding their audience and producing highly relevant in-store messages for consumers and differentiating between online and offline KPIs.

"Displayforce understands the difference between online and offline KPIs, something that was once only available in the ecommerce world" (Derek Distenfield, COO).

The Displayforce Designer feature produces advertising templates and interactive campaigns in minutes for any screen resolution, without the need for coding. The Displayforce Player provides a content management system that manages campaigns from the cloud, can be managed remotely offline and captures audience analytics. The Displayforce Manager centralizes management across all devices. This SaaS cloud service boasts an ecosystem of 30+ channels and technology partners, enabling a scalable business model. As your retail business grows, Displayforce evolves with it.

Displayforce completely transforms in-store customer engagement with digital displays on shelving, walls, and storefronts, creating awareness of product information, education, and personalized recommendations as well as dynamic checkout experiences. The next time you're retail shopping, you may see digital signs with ingredients for products on shelves in grocery stores, education and selection of wine and spirits, personalized recommendations for food allergies, supplements or beauty products, in addition to promotional offers and sales.

The three primary value levers of Displayforce for retailers are revenue uplift, new business enablement, and marketing and IT cost optimization. While this technology is relatively new, it has already been implemented with some of the biggest brands on the market, totalling 200 enterprise customers and 300 users in 18 countries and counting. Some of these brands are Nike, Amway, Yandex, and Microsoft to name a few.

Displayforce and COVID-19 Measures

With COVID-19 safety measures in place for public spaces, Displayforce is able to assist retailers and their employees and customers with safety protocol enforcement in real-time with the goal of keeping everyone safe. Digital displays can detect fevers as well as the presence of masks and social distancing inside the store. The display screens can remind customers of current protocols and alert employees when necessary, reducing the need for constant supervision.

The Future of Brick and Mortar

As we approach a new decade, it is obvious that the cutting-edge technology Displayforce provides will improve the shopper experience in many ways-picking out the perfect bottle of wine to pair with your dinner, finding the beauty product that matches your skin tone, smart price checking, automating product information just to name a few. Not only does it meet the expectations of shoppers in real-time but it facilitates a smooth and efficient customer journey from entering the store to check out. As we all get acclimated to retail shopping in new ways, we can look to artificial intelligence to transform the shopping experience with technology such as Displayforce.

