Gary Dauberman to Direct Stephen King’s ‘Salem’s Lot’ Adaptation

Gary Dauberman will direct the adaptation of Stephen King’s “Salem’s Lot” at New Line, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap.

James Wan, Roy Lee and Mark Wolper are producing. Dauberman, who is already attached as the screenwriter of the project, will also executive producer.

King wrote the novel in 1975, only his second to be published at the time. It follows a writer who returns to the town of Jerusalem’s Lot, where he lived as a young boy, only to discover everyone he used to know is now a vampire. It was also King’s first book to top the New York Times Bestseller list. In 1979, Tobe Hooper directed a “Salem’s Lot” TV movie, while a miniseries was released in 2004.

