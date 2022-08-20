Gary Busey Charged With Three Counts Of Sex Crimes Related To Monster Convention

Academy Award nominee actor Gary Busey has been charged by Cherry Hill, N.J. police with three counts of sex crimes.

The incident took place when Busey allegedly groped at least two victims during a Monster-Mania convention in Cherry Hill earlier this month, authorities said Saturday.

Busey, 78, who lives in Malibu, Ca., was charged Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact and a single count of attempted criminal sexual contact. He was also charged with harassment.

During the time of the convention, Cherry Hill police responded to a report of a sex offense at the Doubletree Hotel. After an investigation, detectives charged Busey with two counts of criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, one count of attempting criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree, and one disorderly conduct count of harassment. The Cherry Hill Police Department has declined to provide further details regarding the incident at this time.

Cherry Hill Police Lt. Robert Scheunemann said that, “It was about contact. It was about touching.” Police said they had received “multiple complaints” about Busey’s conduct.

Busey appeared at a convention held near the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14. The semi-annual event celebrates horror films and allows fans to meet performers.

Busey is known for his starring role in The Buddy Holly Story, which earned him an Academy Award nomination for best actor.

He also appeared in the films Point Break, Under Siege, The Firm, Predator 2 and Slap Shot 2.

Deadline has reached to multiple membes of Busey’s management team and agent for comment.

