Procol Harum singer Gary Brooker, the voice of 'A Whiter Shade of Pale,' dies at 76

Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
·2 min read

The voice behind the 1967 classic “A Whiter Shade of Pale” has died.

Gary Brooker, frontman for British prog-rockers Procol Harum, died at his home following a battle with cancer on Feb. 19, according to a statement from the band. He was 76.

“Gary’s voice and piano were the single defining constant of Procol’s fifty-year international concert career. Without any stage antics or other gimmicks he was invariably the most watchable musician in the show,” the statement says.

Brooker, born May 29, 1945 in London, founded Procol Harum in 1966 with songwriter Keith Reid after the breakup of his first band, The Paramounts, which enjoyed fleeting success with the 1965 song, “Poison Ivy.”

More celebrity deaths: King Crimson founder Ian McDonald dies

Procol Harum’s debut single, the woozy, organ-drenched “A Whiter Shade of Pale,” sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and topped the charts in the U.K.

The song, the band’s statement asserts, was “widely regarded as defining ‘The Summer of Love,’ yet it could scarcely have been more different from the characteristic records of that era.”

The legacy of “A Whiter Shade of Pale” extended to a No. 57 ranking in Rolling Stone magazine’s 2004 list of the “500 Greatest Songs of All Time.” In 2018, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted the ballad – which has spawned more than 1,000 cover versions - into its Singles category.

Procol Harum dotted the charts with other material – “Homburg” in 1967, “A Salty Dog” in 1969 and “Conquistador,” released as a single in 1972 – but the emotive “Whiter Shade” remained the band’s signature.

Brooker, who was appointed a member of the Order of the British Empire by the Queen in 2003 in recognition of his charity work, was also regarded for his collaborations with artists including Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison, who played on one of Brooker’s four solo albums.

“Musical celebrities from Gary’s bulging address book flocked to play at his own all-star presentations, always raising money for charity,” the band remarks in the statement, adding that Brooker’s last charity project raised more than a million pounds for the Royal Marsden Hospital with a concert at London’s O2 Arena in early 2020.

“Gary’s charisma was by no means confined to the stage. He lit up any room he entered, and his kindness to a multilingual family of fans was legendary. He was notable for his individuality, integrity, and occasionally stubborn eccentricity. His mordant wit, and appetite for the ridiculous, made him a priceless raconteur,” the band says.

Brooker is survived by his wife Franky, whom he married in 1968. The family announced that a private funeral and memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Gary Brooker dies: Procol Harum's 'Whiter Shade of Pale' singer was 76

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Gary Brooker Dies: Procol Harum Frontman, “Whiter Shade Of Pale” Singer-Songwriter Was 76

    Gary Brooker, the Procol Harum frontman whose soaring vocals on the band’s 1967 proto-prog rock classic “A Whiter Shade of Pale” helped make the song a mainstay of 1970s FM radio, died February 19 of cancer. He was 76. “With the deepest regret we must announce the death on 19 February 2022 of Gary Brooker […]

  • Procol Harum singer Gary Brooker dies at 76

    Brooker co-wrote and sang the band's biggest hit, 1967's A Whiter Shade Of Pale.

  • Duchess of Cambridge builds on her childcare knowledge with Lego during Denmark visit

    When the Duchess of Cambridge visited the Lego Foundation to learn about the importance of play, there was only one way she could enter: down a 20-foot-high spiral slide, in her heels.

  • 40,000 pigs ‘culled and meat wasted’ due to industry crisis, farmers say

    Around 200,000 pigs are also said to be backed up on farms because of a lack of skilled butchers to process them.

  • Shoppers say this Amazon Fire TV is 'worth every penny' — and it's on sale for $380

    Shoppers have praised this 4K TV for its "beautiful picture and sound" and affordable price.

  • Climate breakthrough as bacteria breaks down carbon dioxide into ‘carbon-negative’ chemicals

    Researchers have hailed a ‘major step forward in avoiding a climate catastrophe’ by using bacteria to ‘brew’ expensive, commonly used chemicals from carbon dioxide.

  • Procol Harum frontman Gary Brooker dies aged 76

    The psychedelic rock band were best known for the 1967 hit single A Whiter Shade Of Pale.

  • Gary Brooker: Procol Harum pay tribute to frontman who has died aged 76

    Gary Brooker, the frontman of British rock band Procol Harum, has died at the age of 76. In a statement, the group said the singer, pianist and composer had been having cancer treatment before dying peacefully at home on Saturday. Brooker was the band's frontman for more than five decades.

  • Kentucky pediatricians prep for vaccine rollout for children younger than age 5

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expects data in April on a possible three-dose Pfizer series for very young children.

  • Police: Person emerges from wooded area, fires gun, striking children

    Two children shot Monday night in Annapolis were flown to hospitals and a third child was taken to a hospital as a precaution, fire and police officials said. Annapolis Fire Department spokesman Tony Williams told 11 News crews were called around 7 p.m. to the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue. Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said two children were outside when a person emerged from a wooded area and fired shots toward Tyler Avenue, striking the children.

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Canadian tennis star Auger-Aliassime withdraws from Dubai with back injury

    Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime has withdrawn from from this week's Dubai Tennis Championships with a back injury. Organizers of the ATP 500 tournament announced Auger-Aliassime's withdrawal on Twitter and said the 21-year-old from Montreal will be replaced in the draw by Australia's Alexei Popyrin. Auger-Aliassime, ranked ninth in the world, was seeded third in Dubai. The Canadian is off to an excellent start this season that includes his first ever ATP Tour title earlier this month

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Knicks' Obi Toppin wins dunk contest as others struggle

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The latest from All-Star Saturday: Obi Toppin won the slam dunk contest, earning a 47 on his final dunk when he needed to do little more than put the ball in the basket after Juan Toscano-Anderson couldn't on his previous try. In a disappointing finish to All-Star Saturday, the four dunkers occasionally left the judging panel of Hall of Famers with expressionless looks on their faces. Toppin, the New York Knicks forward, beat Golden State's Toscano-Anderson in the final round to

  • Canada's flag-bearer Isabelle Weidemann found balance in Calgary emergency room

    BEIJING — An athlete's preparation to compete on sport's biggest stage can feel consuming, and so Isabelle Weidemann found balance and perspective inside the emergency room of Calgary's Foothills Hospital. The long-track speedskater won a complete set of medals in Beijing, and was named Canada's flag-bearer for Sunday's closing ceremonies. The 26-year-old from Ottawa hopes to work in the health-care field and is contemplating medical school. She volunteered in the emergency room during the COVID

  • Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

    TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby. Huang Yu-ting, one of four Taiwanese athletes

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime through to Marseille final with win over Russia's Safiullin

    MARSEILLE, France — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is through to yet another final, this time at the Open 13 in Marseille. The 21-year-old Montrealer topped Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in the semifinals on Saturday. Auger-Aliassime, the tournament's No. 3 seed, fired 15 aces and saved 6-of-8 break points across the two hour, 27 minute-long match. He broke Safiullin's serve twice in the opening set and won 79 per cent of his first-serve points across the match. The Canadian w

  • Olympics Live: Youth games hope to include North Korea

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ South Korean Olympic officials say they still want to include North Korea in helping host the 2024 Winter Youth Olympics and the IOC is also interested in the project. Korean Sport & Olympic Committee president Lee Kee Heung says the organization will offer North Korea the opportunity to hold the event together. South Korea is hosting the next winter edition of the Youth Olympics in two years’ time in Gangwon province. It will use som

  • Flames edge past Kraken for ninth win in a row

    CALGARY — Thanks to Elias Lindholm extending his goal streak to seven games, the Calgary Flames extended their winning streak to nine. Lindholm notched the game-winner at 7:31 of the third period on Saturday as Calgary overcame a superb goaltending performance from Philipp Grubauer to win 2-1 over the Seattle Kraken. “Big players come up in big moments of the game,” said Jacob Markstrom, Lindholm's Swedish countryman, who made 22 saves to improve to 22-10-5. Lindholm has nine goals over the span