Gary Barlow says Take That musical movie Greatest Days will be released in 2022

Photo credit: Getty Images

From Digital Spy

Take That frontman Gary Barlow appeared on BBC's The One Show on Friday (December 18) evening and spoke to hosts Alex Jones and Ronan Keating.

Barlow performed his new Christmas single titled 'Incredible Christmas' live in the studio and revealed details about his new album.

While being interviewed on the show, however, Barlow mentioned the new Take That movie being filmed called Greatest Days – and explained how it came about after the Take That musical toured around the UK.

Photo credit: Twitter / @BBCTheOneShow - BBC

"So basically, we had a musical a few years ago called The Band and it toured all around the country, it was a beautiful story of about five fans and in their life was this band," he said.

Barlow said that the movie rights had been acquired and explained how the band reacted to the news.

"And so, this film company's picked it up and it really is it's gonna be a proper film this. We're very excited about it."

Photo credit: ITV

Related: Take That movie musical unveils all-star cast

As he went into more details about the film, Barlow made a joke about the movie's title, revealing: "It's going to shoot next summer, it's now been retitled Greatest Days, see what they did there? And it's gonna be released in [2022]."

The band has also been using some flattery in the hopes that it will land them a role in the movie, Barlow saying: "We've been sending the writer flowers, presents, chocolates because we're determined to get a cameo in this movie."

Take That's musical movie Greatest Days is currently set for release in 2022.

Digital Spy has launched its first-ever digital magazine with exclusive features, interviews, and videos. Check it out with a 1-month free trial, only on Apple News+.

Interested in Digital Spy's weekly newsletter? Sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox – and don't forget to join our Watch This Facebook Group for daily TV recommendations and discussions with other readers.



You Might Also Like