Gary Barlow, Peter Kay leading new BBC telethon as Comic Relief and Children in Need merge

Photo credit: BBC

From Digital Spy

The BBC is mounting a massive charity telethon to raise money for worthy charities in this difficult time.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The fundraising organising has announced that it will air the star-studded appeal The Big Night In on BBC One on Thursday, April 23, with all money raised being split between Comic Relief and Children in Need.

"Comic Relief and Children in need, for the very first time, are merging to raise spirits and raise money and give away some special prizes in this terrible crisis," Sir Lenny Henry announced on The One Show.

Some of the "famous faces" who will appear on The Big Night In alongside Sir Lenny will be fellow comedy legends Peter Kay and Catherine Tate as well as pop superstar Gary Barlow, among many others.

Photo credit: Nick Pickles - Getty Images

"It's going to be a fantastic night," he promised.

The BBC confirms that The Big Night In will meet all social distancing standards, while still bringing viewers three hours of music and comedy to help boost the nation's spirits.

"BBC One will bring the nation together for this special one off live charity event," BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore said today (April 7).

"I would like to thank both BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief for joining forces in these unprecedented times to provide their support to local charities, projects and programmes across the whole UK; and to all of the stars taking part in this unmissable night of entertainment when the country needs it most."

Photo credit: BBC

This special event comes just one month after the British public raised an incredible £40,540,355 when Tom Allen, Maya Jama, Gary Lineker, Emma Willis, Rylan Clark-Neal hosted Sport Relief from dock10 in Salford.

Sport Relief opened with an appeal from co-presenter Gary Lineker, where he promised some of the funds raised would benefit those impacted by the current crisis. Over in the US, Lady Gaga has united with several late-night show hosts for similar fundraiser One World: Together at Home, which will also air on BBC One.

Story continues

The Big Night In will air live on Thursday, April 23 from 7pm-10pm on BBC One and the iPlayer. Click on the following link to donate to Comic Relief and Children in Need.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like