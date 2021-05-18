Garth Drabinsky-Produced ‘Paradise Square’ Musical Sets Pre-Broadway Run In Chicago

Greg Evans
·3 min read

Paradise Square, the original musical from a creative team that includes Moisés Kaufman, Bill T. Jones, Craig Lucas and Black 47 singer Larry Kirwan, will begin a limited, month-long pre-Broadway engagement in Chicago on Nov. 2.

Casting and details about a Broadway engagement will be announced shortly.

More from Deadline

The musical, set in the notorious Civil War-era Lower Manhattan Five Points slum, is produced by Garth H. Drabinsky, marking a return of the once ubiquitous Canadian theater executive following years of legal and financial woes around his former company Livent. Drabinsky, whose previous Broadway productions included Kiss of the Spider Woman, Show Boat, Ragtime and Fosse, is teamed on Paradise Square with longtime colleague Peter LeDonne, who co-produces.

Paradise Square will be the first major pre-Broadway show to open in Chicago after the pandemic shutdown. The musical will play from Nov. 2 – Dec. 5 at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre.

As described by the production, the musical is set in 1863 New York City “amid the dangerous streets and crumbling tenement houses of the Five Points, the notorious 19th-century Lower Manhattan slum. Irish immigrants escaping the devastation of the Great Famine settled alongside free-born Black Americans and those who escaped slavery, arriving by means of the Underground Railroad. The Irish, relegated at that time to the lowest rung of America’s social status, received a sympathetic welcome from their Black neighbors (who enjoyed only slightly better treatment in the burgeoning industrial-era city). The two communities co-existed, intermarried, raised families, and shared their cultures in this unlikeliest of neighborhoods.”

The description continues, “The amalgamation between the communities took its most exuberant form with raucous dance contests on the floors of the neighborhood bars and dance halls. It is here in the Five Points where tap dancing was born, as Irish step dancing joyously competed with Black American Juba. But this racial equilibrium would come to a sharp and brutal end when President Lincoln’s need to institute the first Federal Draft to support the Union Army would incite the deadly NY Draft Riots of July 1863.”

The creative team features direction by Kaufman (I Am My Own Wife, The Laramie Project), choreography by Jones (Spring Awakening, Fela!), book by Christina Anderson, Marcus Gardley, Lucas and Kirwan. Graciela Daniele (Ragtime, Once on This Island) will provide the musical staging, in collaboration with Kaufman and Jones.

The score is by the team of Jason Howland (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and Nathan Tysen (Tuck Everlasting), with additional material provided by Masi Asare and Kirwan. The musical features original songs as well as a reimagining of the songs of Stephen Foster, who was writing and living in the Five Points at the time.

The world premiere of Paradise Square was produced in January 2019 by Berkeley Repertory Theatre. The musical is based on Hard Times, originally conceived by Mr. Kirwan, which was originally presented Off Broadway in 2012.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Latest Stories

  • Staal and Niederreiter lift Hurricanes past Preds in Game 1

    Jordan Staal scored twice and Nino Niederreiter beat Juuse Saros for the go-ahead goal early in the third period, helping the Canes to a series-opening win.

  • Tom Wilson launches Curtis Lazar into outer space with monster hit

    Capitals winger Tom Wilson threw the hit of the playoffs so far, obliterating Bruins forward Curtis Lazar into his own bench.

  • Marchand's OT winner evens eventful Bruins-Capitals series

    Brad Marchand scored 39 seconds into overtime after Taylor Hall tied it late in regulation to help the Bruins to a series-tying win in Game 2.

  • Mets' Kevin Pillar has multiple nasal fractures after taking 94 mph fastball to the face vs. Braves

    Kevin Pillar walked off the field on his own after a scary moment in Atlanta on Monday night.

  • Albert Pujols was 'shocked' by Angels release, denies their bench player claims

    The Angels said that Albert Pujols didn't want to be a bench player, something he insisted Monday with the Dodgers simply wasn't true.

  • NBA betting: The 5 trends you need to know for the play-in tournament

    The NBA will hold its first-ever play-in tournament this week, and one of the games features LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers facing Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

  • Arbitrator rules Tyson Fury owes Deontay Wilder a third fight by Sept. 15

    The arbitrator, retired Judge Daniel Weinstein, granted an injunction request by Wilder to enforce a provision in his original contract with Fury for a third fight.

  • 10 things to forget from an entirely forgettable Tampa Bay Raptors season

    Not much good came of the Raptors' 2020-21 season, but if you insist on looking back, these are the 10 moments to forget.

  • Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit suspended from Belmont Stakes: 'In the best interests' of horse racing

    Baffert and his horses are banned from several lucrative NY races, including the third leg of the Triple Crown.

  • Groups join in new call for full boycott of Beijing Olympics over alleged human rights abuses

    “If the games go ahead, then Beijing gets the international seal of approval for what they are doing."

  • Panthers' Sam Bennett suspended 1 game for boarding Lightning's Blake Coleman

    Sam Bennett threw the nastiest of several borderline hits in Game 1 between the Panthers and Lightning.

  • NBA MVP watch: Nikola Jokic did the most with less in earning top spot

    In the final MVP watch, Stephen Curry and Chris Paul make appearances but it wasn't enough to topple Nikola Jokic's dominance.

  • Is history already repeating itself with the Golden Knights?

    Scoring issues were at the forefront last summer for the Vegas Golden Knights, and it proved to be an issue again in Game 1 versus the Minnesota Wild.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    With the Premier League and Serie A winding down, four games could dictate next year's Champions League races.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • PGA Championship 2021: Why you shouldn't bet Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas

    Thomas and Johnson have low odds that are more reflective of their name recognition than the way they've played recently.

  • Kyle Schwarber's home run against the Cubs was powered by a candy bar

    Kyle Schwarber found a sweet treat waiting for him in left field before hitting a home run against the Cubs.

  • Toronto vs Montreal: A tale of two cities off the ice

    Those looking for a refresher on the history of the rivalry between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs need look no further than Roch Carrier's beloved tale "The Hockey Sweater." Drawing from his past experience as a hockey-mad boy in rural Quebec who idolizes Maurice Richard, Carrier tells the story of how his life turns upside-down when Eaton's mistakenly sends him a sweater of the hated Maple Leafs to replace his worn No. 9 Montreal jersey. Given hockey's place in Canadian culture, the old animosity between the Leafs and the Habs is an entry point for understanding the dynamic between the cities. But the differences between Canada's largest cities invite other comparisons in sports, culture and business. With the start of the first playoff series between the Leafs and Habs since 1979 on the horizon, here is a look at just a few of the other ways the cities stack up against each other. CELEBRITY FANS When it comes to ardent celebrity fans, the Habs score with Jay Baruchel. The Montreal-raised comedy star is a well-known Canadiens devotee and wrote extensively about them in his book "Born Into It." Though the actor-filmmaker now lives in Toronto, he says his love of Les Habitants is just as strong. American actor Viggo Mortensen is equally passionate about the team, often sporting Canadiens garb and even bringing a Habs flag onstage to accept a trophy for "A Dangerous Method" at the 2012 Genie Awards. Star superfans on the Leafs side include Stratford, Ont.-raised pop sensation Justin Bieber, who has stated his song and music video for "Hold On" are a "love letter" to the team. And let's not forget about Toronto-raised comedy star Mike Myers, who has put references to the team in some of his "Austin Powers" films as well as "The Love Guru." --- CFL Since star quarterback Doug Flutie joined the Argonauts in 1996 and the Alouettes returned to Montreal that same year, the clubs have met nine times in the playoffs. Montreal holds the 5-4 edge after losing the first two years to Flutie-led Grey Cup teams in the East Division final. The 1997 game in Toronto was a thriller with Flutie finding Mike (Pinball) Clemons for a 59-yard touchdown to win it in the final minute. The Alouettes won their own nail-biter at home in 2003 when star quarterback Anthony Calvillo ran 35 yards for a controversial touchdown — the Argos felt he fumbled before the goal-line — in a 30-26 win. All four Toronto wins were followed by Argonauts Grey Cup triumphs. --- MLB With the Blue Jays in the American League and the Expos in the National League, the two teams were limited to Pearson Cup exhibition action before interleague play started in 1997. The Blue Jays had the 24-19 edge in official games before the Expos moved to Washington and became the Nationals in 2015. The first Blue Jays-Expos series, in 1997 in Toronto, featured a memorable Canada Day game. That day, Montreal journeyman Jeff Juden outdueled Roger Clemens for a 2-1 win before 50,436 fans, the first sellout in Toronto in two years. Clemens won the Cy Young Award as the AL's top pitcher with the Blue Jays in 1997 and '98. But Juden, who said Clemens was his idol growing up, took a no-hitter into the eighth and gave up just two hits in 8 1/3 innings on Canada Day to give the visitors the win. Juden got a big ovation from the Toronto crowd and tipped his hat to acknowledge the fans when he exited the game. --- FOOD One of the best ways to get a taste for a city is through its smoked-meat sandwiches. And in Montreal and Toronto, there are a couple of delicatessens of competing stature. In Montreal, there's the famed Schwartz's Deli, which has been slinging smoked meat seasoned with its original spice blend since 1928. The decades of buildup in its brick smokehouse have cemented the greasy spoon's reputation as a cultural institution, attracting carnivores from around the globe to its Saint-Laurent Boulevard storefront. The classic Schwartz's combo features two slices of mustard-drizzled rye packed with more meat than you could gracefully bite into, with a pickle, coleslaw and fries on the side. Nestled in the north Toronto suburb of Thornhill, Centre Street Deli says its smoked meat stands on its own. The meat is cut by hand, creating a melt-in-your-mouth texture that no machine could mimic. Slices are piled so high that it takes two plastic sword picks to maintain the sandwich's structural integrity. Pair that with a side dish from Centre Street's lengthy menu of Jewish delicacies, and you'll have yourself a meal you won't soon forget. --- MLS It didn't take former Toronto FC defender Drew Moor long to understand what TFC fans thought about Montreal. “It’s very evident around here how this whole organization and certainly the fanbase feels about Montreal,” Moor, now a member of the Colorado Rapids, said after joining Toronto prior to the 2016 season. “In fact my Twitter feed, when I first came over, was filled with (fans saying) ‘OK, No. 1, we hate Montreal." Toronto holds a 15-11-4 edge in MLS regular-season and playoff meetings. But both teams have scored hits along the way. In 2015, Montreal humiliated visiting Toronto 3-0 to spoil TFC’s first ever post-season appearance. That same year, Montreal bundled Toronto out of the Canadian Championship in the semifinals on the away-goals rule. Toronto got its revenge in 2016, dispatching Montreal 7-5 on aggregate in a wild and woolly Eastern Conference final that saw Montreal win 3-2 at Olympic Stadium before Toronto rallied for a 5-2 victory at BMO Field. The next year Sebastian Giovinco's 95th-minute goal gave Toronto a 3-2 aggregate win in the Canadian Championship final. In 2019, Montreal added to Toronto's history of penalty shootout pain by winning the Canadian crown. “I like that it’s a little bit unfriendly,” then-Toronto coach Greg Vanney said in 2017. “It becomes you and your team, and us against them. That’s what it should be about. That’s why those rivalries are so special.” MUSIC Rising in the early aughts, indie-rock collectives Arcade Fire and Broken Social Scene swept music festivals with a similar sound, though their lyrical hearts were often in different places. Arcade Fire nailed the conceptual social critique with American transplant Win Butler and his Montreal-raised wife Régine Chassagne as the driving force. Broken Social Scene's Toronto-bred leaders Kevin Drew and Brendan Canning went in another direction with songs that were seeped in heartbreak. Both acts met on common ground when they toured together in 2017. TENNIS Born one year apart, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal became friends and rivals in the junior ranks. Now both ranked in the top 25 in the world, the 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime has a 3-2 edge on the 22-year-old Shapovalov in ATP Tour or Grand Slam events. Auger-Aliassime was asked recently if he'll place a bet on the series with Shapovalov. "It's a tricky first round for us. I don't know if there's going to be a bet going. I'm not too much of a bettor myself," Auger-Aliassime said. "I do hope the best for the Habs and Montreal. They work hard, they deserve it. I hope they can put out a good performance against Toronto, which is always a tough opponent, especially this year." On the women's side, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., has taken over the mantle as the top Canadian in the game from Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., who has fallen outside the top 100 after reaching the top five in 2014. Andreescu is 2-0 against Bouchard, with both wins coming in her breakthrough 2019 season, including a first-round victory en route to the Toronto Rogers Cup title. Andreescu followed that up with a U.S. Open championship, becoming the first Canadian to win a singles Grand Slam crown. After the U.S. Open win, Andreescu was a regular celebrity guest at Toronto sports events, though she also was honoured by the Alouettes in the city where she used to train in 2019. TELECOMMUNICATIONS Bell and Rogers have their hands in a little bit of everything, from cellphone service and TV channels, to arena sponsorships and radio stations. All you have to do is look at the two cities to see how they square off in the sports world: Montreal-based Bell has the Bell Centre for the Canadiens, and Toronto-based Rogers has the Rogers Centre for the Blue Jays. And in the media world, Bell owns TSN, and Rogers owns Sportsnet. Rogers is making the effort to generate more business in Quebec, most recently with an attempted acquisition of Cogeco Communications. However, the fierce competitors actually are teammates in one major department. Bell and Rogers are co-majority owners of the Maple Leafs and the Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment empire. Bell may be the older company, established in 1880, but Rogers’ market share could soon surge ahead further thanks to its planed takeover of Shaw. The move, which is awaiting regulatory approval, would further entrench its presence in Western Canada. -- With files from Neil Davidson, Curtis Withers, Victoria Ahearn, Adina Bresge, David Friend and Salmaan Farooqui. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • NBA playoffs series odds: Can the favored Knicks get past the Hawks?

    The Knicks-Hawks series could be the NBA's most-watched series of the first round.