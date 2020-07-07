Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Are Quarantining for Two Weeks After Possible Coronavirus Exposure

From Country Living

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will be quarantining together for two weeks "out of an abundance of caution."

The couple have postponed a Facebook concert that was scheduled for Tuesday, July 7.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have announced that they will be quarantining for two weeks after learning that their camp may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

The wife and husband duo are feeling "fine" but are self-quarantining together "out of an abundance of caution,” according to a statement posted on the couple's social media accounts on Monday.

Unfortunately, the move means that the country music power couple will be postponing a Facebook concert that was planned for Tuesday, as well as Garth's Inside Studio G performances.



“Garth Brooks is moving his and Trisha Yearwood’s July 7th Facebook concert to a later date and postponing Inside Studio G for 2 weeks. While Garth and Trisha are fine, the Garth/Trisha camp has possibly been exposed to the Covid-19 virus," the announcement said. "To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for 2 weeks and thank everyone for their concern. — Team Garth & TeamTY.”

Garth and Trisha have already done so much to lift America's spirits amid the ongoing pandemic. The couple have hosted multiple virtual concerts on Facebook Live and other platforms in recent months.

In April, they gave two moving performances of Lady Gaga's song "Shallow" that were a huge hit with fans.

And Garth moved his wife to tears during one concert when he serenaded her with their song, Bob Dylan's "To Make You Feel My Love."

We wish Garth and Trisha all the best and look forward to many more at-home concerts after they're out of quarantine.

