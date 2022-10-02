Garth Brooks Reveals Reason Behind His Dramatic Weight Loss

Garth Brooks is feeling like his younger self! The country music superstar recently wrapped up a 5-night performance in Ireland, and when talking to the press before the event, the 60-year-old revealed that he's back to the weight he was at age 35.

Garth was accompanied by his wife Trisha Yearwood for the concerts in Dublin's Croke Park. The concerts were a reunion of sorts: It marked Garth's return to the venue after performing there in 1997. Garth was inspired to get in shape after revisiting the concert hall from 25 years ago. According to the Irish Mirror, he said, "What happened was, weirdly, at the 25th anniversary of Croke Park and Central Park, and I was sitting there looking at it thinking everyone looks the same…"

For Garth, the transformation wasn't about appearances but about performing. He explained that fitness became a priority after being a "soccer dad" to his three daughters for 16 years. He said, "You want to try to be as fit as you can. Because my job is to get to everyone in that stadium. And we have two and a half hours to get it done. So we will be moving a lot. And physically I wanted to not have that as an obstacle.”



Photo credit: Brian Lawless - PA Images

Photo credit: Terry Wyatt - Getty Images

Judging by photos from the event, it looks like his mission was accomplished! Garth confirmed, "I’m the same weight I was when we played here in 97, that’s what I want."

Garth's fans took notice of his new fit physique. Garth and Trisha posted a recent Instagram video, and fans commented on the transformation.



The couple of 16 years treated the trip to Ireland as a second honeymoon. Garth told the Irish Mirror, "We’ve spent every anniversary we’ve ever had with our girls, so this is going to be like our honeymoon, and we’re just going to go for 2 weeks and just go around and be a couple and I can’t imagine a better place to do it than the land of love, this is going to be good."



The Croke Park shows wrapped up Garth's record-breaking stadium tour. We're looking forward to whatever's next for the star.

You Might Also Like