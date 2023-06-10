Garth Brooks Plans To Serve 'Every' Beer Brand At His Bar Amid Bud Light Backlash

Garth Brooks has promised to “serve every brand of beer” at his upcoming Nashville bar in the wake of conservative outrage over Bud Light’s partnership with Dylan Mulvaney in April.

Brooks detailed his plans for his upcoming Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk establishment during an interview with Billboard this week and said he wants his bar to be one that people “feel safe in” before alluding to the right-wing beer backlash.

“I want it to be the Chick-fil-A of honky-tonks... I want it to be a place you feel safe in, I want it to be a place where you feel like there are manners and people like one another,” he explained.

“And yes, we’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an asshole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway.”

Garth Brooks performs during the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony in 2022. Brooks detailed his plans for his Friends In Low Places Bar & Honky Tonk, a place he said he wants people to "feel safe in" during an interview with Billboard.

Brooks’ comments arrive after Anheuser-Busch’s partnership with Mulvaney sparked criticism from the likes of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Kid Rock in April. Other country artists also boycotted the beer including John Rich and Travis Tritt.

The company went on to reportedly struggle with sales and pours of the beer. Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth faced critics, as well, over a statement that was dubbed “bland and generic” by Twitter users.

The backlash also led a senior vice president with the Human Rights Campaign, the country’s largest LGBTQ+ rights advocacy group, to call out the company for demonstrating “a profound lack of fortitude in upholding its values of diversity, equity and inclusion.”

