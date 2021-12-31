Garth Brooks' Just Announced Major Career News

"Friends in Low Places" singer Garth Brooks is gearing back up for his highly anticipated stadium concerts. The country singer is known to sell out full stadiums within just a couple of hours, and after having to cancel the remainder of his shows in 2021 due to the pandemic, fans now have another reason to look forward to the new year.



Although a hard decision, Garth wants his fans to stay safe and after seeing some spikes in COVID cases, he decided it would be best to refund ticket holders to the remaining five cities on his 2021 tour.

Luckily for the country singer's fans, you can get your hands on Garth Brooks tickets once again. The catch? You have to hop on them immediately! That's right — mark your calendars, set your alarms, or do whatever you must to remember to grab your tickets because his future tour dates are selling like hot cakes.

Garth dropped the news of his first concert in Baton Rouge in 24 years a few days ago on his Instagram. Now the entire LSU stadium has sold out of its more than 100,000 tickets! If you're a fan and that doesn't light a fire under you, we don't know what will.

Other stops on the "Garth Brooks Stadium Tour" includes:

Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland

Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, AR

Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL

Can't make any of those? Maybe this is your sign to make a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada. Garth recently took to his Instagram to announce a two-night only event where he'll be performing at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

He captioned the post with "Garth Brooks: The ONE Man Show is set for Las Vegas. TWO NIGHTS ONLY! The concerts will be February 4th & 5th, 8:00 PM at Dolby Live at Park MGM."

Needless to say, fans are in for one heck of a performance from the newly awarded CMT Artist of a Lifetime recipient. "I look forward to celebrating my birthday early that weekend in Vegas," said Garth Brooks. "Getting to sing and hear everyone singing is my favorite thing."

