Garth Brooks Is Hosting a Free Concert and He Wants Your Song Requests

Photo credit: Kevork Djansezian - Getty Images

Garth Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood will live-stream a free concert exclusively on Facebook Live on Monday, March 23, starting at 7 p.m. EST

The Country Music Hall of Famer is calling it #GarthRequestLive and is asking for song requests from fans

"The Dance," "Wolves," and "Wrapped Up in You" are among the most requested songs so far

Garth Brooks knows just how to lift our spirits right now: On Friday night, the Country Music Hall of Famer announced that he and his wife of 15 years, fellow superstar Trisha Yearwood will host a free concert on Facebook Live on Monday, March 23, starting at 7 p.m. EST.

The announcement comes on the heels of several stars like John Legend and Keith Urban hosting live-stream concerts amidst the coronavirus pandemic, but Brooks is a regular on Facebook Live, with his talk-show style broadcast called Inside Studio G. This musical delight—featuring both Brooks and Yearwood on one stage—is sure to be something extra special.

Immediately after the announcement, fans burst onto the scene—a.k.a. the comments section, which has more than 9,000 shares and 21,000 comments so far on Facebook alone! One request came through loud and clear: "The Dance but if that’s too sad given the world’s situation, the. Standing Outside the Fire 🔥 please," one commenter wrote, and got 270 likes and hearts. Tons of other fans chimed in and shared memories from past Garth Brooks concerts.

"Wolves...I think this song is so relevant to what is happening today. I still remember you playing it acoustic in 1998 in Fargo, made me cry like a baby! I Love you Garth! Please stay safe! Your old buddy from North Dakota...Cary," wrote one person. Another requested When You Come Back to Me Again in honor of her mom: "That’s what my tattoo says with Port Isabel lighthouse which is the only 1 mom & I saw together when seeing g in S Padre! #GarthRequestLive then I can have my cry at home! Last concert we did together was on her birthday in 2010 at the Wynn one man show! Love you g!"

Others requested duets with Yearwood. "Please play Wrapped Up in You! Life long fan and that is my favorite song of yours ❤️❤️. Would love to hear you and Trisha do an acoustic version! How incredible that would be," wrote one fan.

And yet another Twitter user shared an idea that I can guarantee would bring the water works, at least in my house:

@garthbrooks @trishayearwood I would love to hear 'The Dance,' but I think everyone in America would love to hear you & Trisha sing 'Amazing Grace' together. I think that might be what we all need right now. Bless you guys. #GarthRequestLive pic.twitter.com/lDvCxjAjrZ — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) March 20, 2020

Brooks had an upcoming Dive Bar tour planned to begin this May (he sold 74,000 tickets in 90 minutes for his Charlotte performance on May 2), but he's announced that it will be on hold because of coronavirus. "Have no idea yet what's going on there. As soon as we know, we will let you know," he told reporters. Meantime, we can't wait for Monday!

