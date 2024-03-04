Garry Monk: Cambridge United name ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss as head coach

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United boss Garry Monk has been named as the new Cambridge United head coach on a contract to the summer of 2026.

The 44-year-old replaces Neil Harris, who quit the U's after just 17 games in charge to take over at Millwall.

Monk began his managerial career with Swansea City and his former clubs also include Middlesbrough and Birmingham.

He has been out of football since he was sacked by Wednesday in November 2020 after 14 months at Hillsborough.

Cambridge majority owner Paul Barry said: "He is a coach of high pedigree, has managed at the top level and impressed us all with his leadership skills, clarity of thinking and his analysis of Cambridge United - both the squad and the club.

"Although he has had opportunities to get back into the game over recent times, he has been waiting for the right one. Like us, he sees this as a project and we are pleased he has decided to join us on the journey ahead."

Cambridge have lost their last four games - the last three to top-six teams with Barry Corr in interim charge.

They are 19th in the League One table, just four points above the relegation places, and Monk's first match at the helm will be at home to Northampton Town on Saturday.

"We do, of course, all recognise that there is the immediate challenge of securing our League One future after what has been a difficult period for everyone at the club, following Neil Harris' unexpected and sudden departure," added Barry.

"In many ways the season starts now. We have 11 games to go. We know what we need to do and we know that it will require a collective team effort with everyone playing their part in helping us get over the line - players, staff and fans."

Monk made 270 appearances for Swansea over 11 years, becoming player-manager in February 2014, initially on an interim basis.

He was sacked in December 2015 but was appointed by Leeds the following summer, only to resign after a single season following a takeover by Andrea Radrizzani.

He lasted only six months at Middlesbrough before moving on to Birmingham and then Wednesday, who were next to bottom of the Championship when he was sacked.