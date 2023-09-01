Garrison Brothers Just Dropped a New Ultra-Strong Cowboy Bourbon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission.

The saying goes that everything is bigger in Texas, but surely that’s hyperbole (after all, Willie Nelson is only 5’6″). Still, this new bourbon from Garrison Brothers is extremely big, at least in terms of proof, giving at least some credence to that cliche from this distillery known for making whiskey with seriously bold flavor.

The new 2023 Cowboy Bourbon clocks in at exactly 140.9 proof, or just over 70 percent ABV. That qualifies as hazmat whiskey, because at more than 140 proof you aren’t allowed to bring this bottle on an airplane due to its volatility. You might not be able to fly with this whiskey, but you can put it into your mouth and drink it, which might strike some as a bit paradoxical. Garrison Brothers, located about an hour outside of Austin, is proudly unveiling this uncut and unfiltered new release at the distillery in September, after which it will become available nationwide (albeit in limited numbers).

The 2023 release of Cowboy Bourbon is made up of casks aged for a minimum of six years that were selected by master distiller Donnis Todd from what he refers to as his “piggy bank”—barrels that are allowed to continue to age instead of going into the flagship Small Batch bourbon. The reason why they tend to be so high proof has to do with the high-heat, low-humidity climate that they mature in, resulting in an angel’s share with more water evaporating than alcohol. “It holds true even at 140.9, I truly believe the flavor overpowers the proof,” said Todd in a statement. The official tasting notes describe a nose with aromas of fresh lumber and honey wheat bread, followed by a palate full of flavors like plum, rhubarb, cocoa powder, cherry, roasted pecans, white chocolate, and clove honey.

This award-winning bourbon will first become available at the distillery on September 23 in a run of just 1,000 bottles. These tend to sell out, but if you’re in the area you may be able to get your hands on one. If not, the remaining 8,600 bottles of Cowboy Bourbon will go on sale starting October 1 with an SRP of $250. And if you’re looking for previous releases to compare the 2023 expression to, websites like ReserveBar still have bottles from previous years available to purchase.

