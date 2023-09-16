Garrick Club could finally open membership to women in exclusively male bastion

Legal opinion previously found that female membership was not eligible at the Garrick Club - Christopher Cormack/Corbis

The Garrick Club could be a step closer to admitting women after a barrister who originally concluded they were not eligible for membership changed his opinion.

The volte-face by Michael Beloff KC has reportedly provoked fury in the upper echelons of one of the remaining bastions of all-male membership, whose members have included Benedict Cumberbatch, Sir Kingsley Amis and Sir John Gielgud.

After Joanna Lumley was denied membership 12 years ago, Mr Beloff was commissioned to give his opinion on the legality of admitting women.

In a set-back for modernisers, which included the actor Hugh Bonneville, he concluded that women could not be proposed under the club’s rules.

Although they do not explicitly exclude women, they state that “no candidate shall be eligible unless he be proposed by one member and seconded by another.

Referring to men only

It led Mr Beloff to conclude that use of the word “he” could be interpreted as referring to men only.

The club’s objectives also refer to “gentlemanly accomplishment and scholarship”, he said.

The opinion provided the justification for the gentlemen’s club in Covent Garden to retain its all-male membership, although women are allowed in most areas as guests, even while many others reformed their rules.

However, Mr Beloff has since written a new legal opinion with a starkly different conclusion, having been alerted to a piece of land law from the 1920s.

He wrote that was “now a cogent argument” that The Law of Property Act 1925 “compels the word “he” to be read to include “she”.

It led him to conclude that there was no legal barrier to a woman being proposed for membership of the club by a member and seconded by another, adding that if the Garrick continued to prevent women joining it could result in a costly legal case.

Despite the significance of the opinion, it was reportedly not made widely known to members until this week, when those campaigning for reform emailed news of it, pointing out that the committee had declined to pass on the findings despite doing so immediately in the case of the original 2011 opinion.

Christopher Kirker, who chairs the Garrick’s general committee, reportedly responded to the club’s approximately 1,300 members stating that “the letter in no way reflects the opinion of the club”.

“The general committee abhors any attempt by a member or group of members to canvass wide support by writing to other members on any matter,” he said, according to The Times.

‘Unanimous in its decision’

Mr Kirker reportedly told members that the committee was “unanimous in its decision not to adopt Mr Beloff’s latest opinion”, saying any debate on club rules should wait until next year’s annual general meeting.

Although retaining all-male membership has long been criticised as discriminatory, clubs are allowed to under the Equality Act and the Human Rights Act on the basis they are private institutions.

The Oxford and Cambridge Club permitted women in 1996, with the Athenaeum following suit in 2002.

Pratt’s, which inspired Ian Fleming, announced this year it would allow women to join.

The Telegraph has approached the Garrick for comment.

