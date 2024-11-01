Garrett Wilson's Jumpman catch should get him a Jordan Brand deal

Oct 31, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) catches a touchdown pass while being defended by Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-880994 ORIG FILE ID: 20241031_lbm_se8_325.JPG

Garrett Wilson made the catch of the year last night. I mean, this is absolutely the catch of the year, right?

Honestly, it's pushing that Odell Beckham Jr. catch from a decade ago (yes, it's been that long and you absolutely are that old). Wilson's catch is easily a contender for catch of the century.

The fact that he made the catch is impressive enough on its own. The extension required to grab that ball is extremely impressive, but the fact that it was ruled a touchdown adds another degree of difficulty to it. Not only did he make the catch, but he made sure it was a score by getting his shin down inbounds.

More importantly, Wilson's catch contributed to a Jets win — something that team desperately needed in that moment. I don't think this will save the season, but had the Jets not won this game their season would certainly have been over at that point. Honestly, today, Wilson is New York's savior.

Well, the Jets' side of New York, anyway. Ain't nothing we can do about the Giants, y'all.

JUMPMAN, JUMPMAN: The comparison's between Wilson's catch and the Jordan Jumpman logo are too easy.

I know Wilson is signed to Adidas, and I'm sure it's a nice deal. But can he be traded to Jordan Brand or something? We need that to happen ASAP. The catch was so cold. He literally did the Jumpman pose to make it happen. It deserves some sort of Jordan collaboration. It doesn't have to be a sneaker. Maybe it's just a commercial. Maybe it's just a t-shirt. I don't know what it should be. But it needs to be something. Even Davante Adams agrees.

Michael Jordan, make it happen. Please. I'm begging you.

Unrivaled is waiting on Caitlin Clark

The new 3x3 women's basketball league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier is making room (and reportedly prepared to pay!) for Caitlin Clark's presence.

News broke on Thursday that the league expanded its rosters from 30 players to 36, according to Sportico's Eric Jackson.

League president Alex Bazzell (who is also Collier's husband) said the additional six players were added to allow the league more flexibility. That's generally true. But make no mistake about it — they're waiting on Clark.

Clark is reportedly in negotiations with the league at this point, according to Sports Business Journal, and could decide to play if the money is right. She's reportedly seeking a $1 million salary for the three months the league is active. Like the other players, she'd also receive equity in the league. But she's reportedly asking for significantly more in her deal.

We'll see how things shake out. But Clark, along with the other huge names attached to this league already, could make Unrivaled a force to be reckoned with.

CAITLIN CLARK MIGHT BE UNRIVALED: Here's more detail on the offer she's considering

Happy trails, Bob Costas. Sort of ...

Bob Costas is calling it a career ... as far as play-by-play goes. He told The Athletic that he's done doing play-by-play for baseball games.

It's not exactly a retirement. He'll still be doing work for MLB Network and we'll still see him on our television screens occasionally. But, at his core, he was a baseball guy. It hasn't always been great — especially in recent months. But he's been doing this for the last four decades. Not hearing him on MLB broadcasts moving forward will be kind of weird.

Thanks for all the memories, Bob. We appreciate you. See you around.

Photo Friday: The Dodgers light up SoFi

SoFi Stadium gives a big, bright shoutout to the Dodgers for winning a championship. This looks extremely cool.

