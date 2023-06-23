Garrett Cooper's 3-run HR highlights a 5-run 8th inning as Marlins beat Pirates 6-4

MIAMI (AP) — Garrett Cooper doubled, singled and hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth inning as the Miami Marlins beat Pittsburgh 6-4 Thursday night and extended the Pirates' losing streak to 10 games.

Trailing 4-1, the Marlins rallied against Pirates relievers Dauri Moreta and Carmen Mlodzinski in the eighth. Moreta allowed a leadoff double to Jonathan Davis and then walked Luis Arraez and Jorge Soler.

Mlodzinski (0-1) relieved Moreta and gave up a two-run single by Bryan De La Cruz’. Jesús Sánchez reached on a fielder’s choice before Garrett drove Mlodzinski’s first pitch over the wall in right-center.

Arraez went 1 for 3, and his major league-leading batting average slipped a point to .397.

Marlins starter Braxton Garrett struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings and allowed three hits and two runs, one earned, but didn't figure in the decision.

Huascar Brazoban (2-1) got the final out in the eighth, and A.J. Puk closed with a scoreless ninth for his 10th save.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller limited Miami to one run and five hits and struck out six in seven innings.

Carlos Santana hit a game-tying double in the fourth, stole third and raced home on Marlins catcher Nick Fortes throwing error to give Pittsburgh a 2-1 lead.

The Pirates increased their lead on rookie Henry Davis’ first career homer — against Andrew Nardi — leading off the eighth. After Nardi retired the next two batters, Ke’Bryan Hayes connected with another solo shot.

The Marlins struck first on Joey Wendle’s sacrifice fly in the second. Cooper doubled and advanced on Jon Berti’s infield single before Wendle lifted a drive to deep center.

ARRAEZ IN ALL-STAR VOTING

Arraez's performance in the first half of the season is getting the attention of All-Star voters. Arraez attracted the highest vote total among NL second basemen when the first phase of All-Star Game voting closed Thursday. The major league batting leader and Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies are the finalists for the position. The top vote getter will be announced at the conclusion of Phase II voting next Thursday.

ROSTER MOVE

The Pirates placed OF Bryan Reynolds on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Tuesday) because of lower back inflammation and recalled RHP Cody Bolton from Triple-A Indianapolis.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: 1B-DH Ji Man Choi (strained left Achilles) will begin rehab games with Double-A Altoona.

Marlins: RHP Matt Barnes (left hip impingement) threw a bullpen session Thursday. INF Jean Segura (left hamstring strain) did running drills on the field before the game.

UP NEXT

RHP Luis Ortiz (1-3, 4.30) will start the second game of the series for the Pirates on Friday, while the Marlins will go with LHP Jesús Luzardo (6-5, 4.09).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

