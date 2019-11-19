Garnet Hathaway ejected after spitting in Erik Gudbranson’s face

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 13: Garnet Hathaway #21 of the Washington Capitals looks on against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center on November 13, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Garnet Hathaway has no regard for flu season.

All hell broke loose between the Washington Capitals and the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night, while Erik Gudbranson might have got the worst of it. After a late hit caused a massive brawl, refs tried to pull apart Gudbranson and Hathaway who clearly weren’t done with their exchange.

Gudbranson lands a pretty good punch on Hathaway, who then responds by spitting directly in Gudbranson’s face.

Chaos erupts behind the Anaheim net after Brendan Leipsic levels Derek Grant and Chandler Stephenson scores. Garnet Hathaway gets a match penalty for spitting on Erik Gudbranson pic.twitter.com/azj6YazNTM — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) November 19, 2019

The close-up is pretty disgusting, Hathaway lands a hefty amount right on target.

Gudbranson was obviously upset by the incident.

“That’s about as low as you can dig a peg,” Gudbranson said to Stephen Whyno of The Associated Press. “Probably the most disrespectful thing you can do,” Ducks forward Derek Grant added.

The officials were standing just outside the splash-zone so Hathaway was given a match penalty as a result.

By the way, here's the reason for the match penalty for Garnet Hathaway. pic.twitter.com/e3W97zFSKV — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) November 19, 2019

Hathaway could face further discipline by the league after this one, and spoke to reporters after the game.

Hathaway to reporters in Caps' room: "It has no place. It was an emotional play by me. You don’t plan any of that stuff in your head and it was a quick reaction and unfortunately the wrong one for me to a sucker punch." — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) November 19, 2019

