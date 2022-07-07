Garner becomes next Wake County town to adopt protections for LGBTQ people

Garner has become the latest town in Wake County to adopt protections for the LGBTQ community and others.

The Town Council’s vote Tuesday night came a week after members tabled the discussion on joining the county’s non-discrimination ordinance.

Garner joins Apex, Cary, Knightdale, Morrisville, Raleigh and Wendell in adopting the county’s ordinance.

In October, the Wake County Board of Commissioners approved a non-discrimination ordinance that expended protections but only applied it to the unincorporated areas of the county. Towns and cities in the county had to decide whether to join.

Before joining, Garner had a harassment and sexual harassment policy that protected town employees.

The ordinance prohibits discrimination based on ethnicity, race, natural hair and hairstyles, religion, pregnancy, veteran status and disability. Under the county ordinance, if an individual feels discriminated against by a business or organization, they can file a complaint to the county manager, who can refer it to the county attorney’s office.

Other municipalities in the Triangle that have adopted LGBTQ protections include Chatham and Durham counties, Durham, Chapel Hill, Carrboro and Hillsborough, according to a list on Equality North Carolina’s website.

Town councils in Fuquay-Varina, Holly Springs, Tolesville and Wake Forest have not adopted Wake County’s ordinance.