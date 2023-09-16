Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.73

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.73 per share on the 29th of December. This means the annual payment is 2.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Garmin's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Garmin's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 29.1%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 46%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Garmin Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $1.80 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $2.92. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.0% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Garmin Could Grow Its Dividend

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Garmin has been growing its earnings per share at 9.8% a year over the past five years. The company is paying a reasonable amount of earnings to shareholders, and is growing earnings at a decent rate so we think it could be a decent dividend stock.

Garmin Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 7 Garmin analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

