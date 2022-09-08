Garmin Forerunner 955 review: best running watch for serious triathletes

Samuel Gibbs Consumer technology editor
·7 min read

Garmin’s new Forerunner 955 multisport watch looks to be the ultimate training tool for enthusiasts, packed with advanced metrics, onboard maps, higher-accuracy GPS and a solar-charging option.

The watch is the firm’s top running and triathlon model, costing £480 ($500/A$800), sitting above the £300 Forerunner 255 and loaded up with additional features such as offline maps, advanced training tools and longer battery life for serious runners and triathletes.

In many ways the 955 is best thought of as a smaller, cheaper, less rugged and more sport- rather than adventure-oriented version of the all-conquering £600 Fenix 7 watch.

You get the same great combination of touchscreen and buttons, responsive interface and a crisper, more colourful 1.3in (3.3cm) LCD screen. But the 955 has a slightly smaller case and a lower profile on your wrist while weighing 27g less, which makes it more stable and secure when running hard.

The design is fairly utilitarian, looking more like an advanced tool than a piece of jewellery. It is comfortable to wear 24/7 for weeks, is water-resistant to depths of 50 metres and lasts in excess of 15 days between charges. There is a solar-charging option costing an additional £70 for extending the battery life even further, too.

Specifications

  • Screen: 1.3in transflective MIP LCD

  • Case size: 46.5mm

  • Case thickness: 14.4mm

  • Band size: 22mm

  • Weight: 52g

  • Storage: 32GB (up to 2,000 songs)

  • Water resistance: 50 metres (5ATM)

  • Sensors: GNSS (multiband GPS, Glonass, Galileo, BeiDuo, QZSS), compass, thermometer, heart rate, pulse Ox

  • Connectivity: Bluetooth, ANT+, wifi, NFC

Advanced health tracking with basic smartwatch features

The 955 has Bluetooth and wifi for syncing your data with or without a phone, and can be connected to a PC or Mac via USB, too. Linked to an Android or iPhone, it can perform basic smartwatch duties, showing message and call notifications with replies via canned responses on Android, but not with an iPhone.

The 955 also supports Garmin Pay, which is useful if you need to buy a drink while on a run, though few banks are supported in the UK.

The watch has comprehensive general health tracking covering all the usual bases including sedentary warnings, stress, steps, calories, all-day heart rate, heart-rate variability, abnormal heartbeat alerts, plus sleep tracking with optional blood-oxygen measurement.

All the stats feed into Garmin’s excellent body battery, which makes it easy to understand the impact of sleep, activity and rest on your day. But the 955 takes things a step further by continuously tracking your recovery and readiness for training, producing a useful metric that adjusts automatically through the day and night.

On completion of a hard run, the watch tells me I need two to three days of recovery. After a restful night’s sleep and a physically relaxed day sitting typing at my desk, it will often update to tell me I’m recovering better than expected and should be good to go sooner. However, when I’ve had stressful days, poor sleep, been ill, or have been active after a hard training session, it will tell me I need more time.

Generally, training readiness matches up with my energy levels and muscle fatigue almost perfectly, so I can see when I’m ready for a hard workout or should take it a bit easier.

Sustainability

The Forerunner 955 is generally repairable. The battery is rated to last at least a few years of frequent charge cycles while maintaining at least 80% capacity. The watch does not contain any recycled materials. Garmin guarantees at least two years of security updates from release, but typically supports its devices for far longer. It offers trade-in schemes for some lines and complies with WEEE and other local electronics recycling laws.

Running, cycling, swimming and many other sports

It is Garmin’s top sports watch, so it tracks a vast array of activities, including many different types of running, cycling and swimming, a full suite of golf features, and even more obscure sports such as pickleball and padel.

But the main focus of the 955 is running, triathlon and multisport training. It records a great number of metrics with a high degree of accuracy. It gives you the freedom to train using more advanced metrics than just pace, time or heart rate, including the useful real-time stamina feature introduced with the Fenix 7. Each activity is fully customisable, too. Running power tracking is included but requires an optional heart strap or running dynamics pod that cost about £100.

Much of the data can be reviewed afterwards on the watch, but it is all synced to the comprehensive Connect app on your phone, which displays a mind-boggling amount of information. Whatever you want to see, it’ll be in there.

All the data feeds into Garmin’s new advanced coaching systems, which produce structured training plans for any races that you put into your calendar, automatically tailoring them to your current progress. The system is geared up for running but is very impressive.

When it comes to races, the watch can predict the finishing time you should be aiming for, and Garmin’s longstanding PacePro and ClimbPro can give you grade-adjusted guidance for the terrain to help you get there.

To keep things accurate, the watch has Garmin’s latest fourth-generation heart-rate sensor, a barometer, a thermometer and a compass. The recently rolled-out “SatIQ” feature balances location accuracy and power consumption, automatically switching on more advanced features when needed, including the new, higher-accuracy “multiband GPS” mode. Using it, the 955 consistently gets a GPS lock within seconds and produces much more accurate live pace estimations and trails when running compared with older generation watches, particularly in and around tall buildings.

The watch has strong battery life for activity tracking, with up to 80 hours in its most energy-efficient mode. With the highest-accuracy tracking enabled, the watch lasts up to 20 hours, or just over 8 hours while listening to music, too, which is still long enough for a marathon.

Price

The Garmin Forerunner 955 costs £479.99 ($499.99/A$799), or £549.99 ($599/A$949) with solar charging.

For comparison, the Forerunner 255 costs £299.99, the Fenix 7 costs £599, the Polar Vantage V2 costs £429 and the Coros Apex Pro costs £350.

Verdict

The Garmin Forerunner 955 is a thoroughly impressive multisport watch.

It isn’t your average smartwatch. It is more well-designed utilitarian tool than jewellery, packing mountains of tracking and data features into a light, comfortable, durable and easy-to-use wearable. Clearly, it means business.

The combo of a crisp touchscreen for smart functions and buttons for activities is the best of both worlds. The new multiband GPS is a meaningful accuracy upgrade on older-generation watches, particularly if you run in dense urban environments. Full onboard maps for route guidance or getting home if lost are very useful, too.

The smart analysis tools are its killer feature, such as training readiness and automatic training plans for races. The Connect app and data ecosystem are unrivalled, too. It is easy to get your data into Strava or other third-party apps.

The solar-charging version is a great idea, but probably not worth the extra £70 unless doing long distances on sunny climbs, since the battery life is already excellent both for general use and activity tracking.

An Apple Watch or Forerunner 255 might make better casual-running watches because this Garmin is a pricey, purpose-built tool to help you smash your goals. The Forerunner 955 is one of the very best running and multisport watches you can get.

Pros: slim, light, real buttons, clear touchscreen, multiband GPS and full maps, accurate heart rate, advanced recovery and workout tools, comprehensive health tracking, highly customisable, long battery life, offline Spotify, Garmin Pay, good cross-platform app and basic smartwatch features, optional solar charging.

Cons: expensive, limited Garmin Pay bank support, limited smartwatch features compared with Apple Watch/Galaxy Watch, no voice control, no running power without accessory.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Orioles top Blue Jays 9-6 in heated matchup of AL contenders

    BALTIMORE (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit a bases-loaded double during a five-run third inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rebounded with a 9-6 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night in a heated game in which both benches briefly emptied in the middle of the seventh. The Orioles pulled within 3 1/2 games of Toronto for the last American League wild card. They were swept by the Blue Jays in a doubleheader Monday that opened this crucial series. The Orioles trailed 3-0 on Tuesday before ral

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Who should be feeling the heat entering the NHL season?

    There are a few NHLers facing especially high levels of pressure entering the 2022-23 campaign.

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Sarah Mitton places 2nd in shot put at Diamond League Final to end remarkable season

    Canadian record holder and reigning national champion Sarah Mitton capped her memorable shot put season with a second-place performance at the Weltklasse Zürich Diamond League Final on Wednesday. The native of Brooklyn, N.S., had a best throw of 19.56 metres on the first of her six attempts on Sechselautenplatz, one of the city's most famous squares on the shore of Lake Zurich. However, Mitton endured some struggles thereafter with three no-throws, including one that landed on the 20-metre mark,

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • 'Black Ice' is a crucial re-examination of Canadian hockey history

    Black Ice, premiering this week at TIFF, shines a light on the struggles of racialized players and the efforts made to enact social change in hockey.

  • Hockey Canada executives overshadow moment of triumph for women's team

    In a moment of triumph for Team Canada, Andrea Skinner and Scott Smith’s actions overshadowed what should have been a bright moment for the athletes.

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Fernandez, Dabrowski last of Canadians to be ousted from U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — The last of the Canadians at this year’s U.S. Open was eliminated on Wednesday, when Leylah Annie Fernandez and American partner Jack Sock bowed out in the mixed doubles quarterfinals. Earlier on Wednesday, No. 5 seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos were beaten by 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 by No. 3 seeds Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova in the quarterfinals of the women’s doubles. Canada had five players in the junior singles draws, but only 16-year-old Vict

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — As Taylor Pendrith struggled to recover from a fractured rib for four months, he had simple goals: get back to playing golf, keep his PGA Tour card to play again next season. Pendrith has far exceeded those modest targets, rocketing up the FedEx Cup standings in the final six tournaments of the season. That impressive stretch also led to him being named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup on Tuesday. "Honestly, I feel like the last couple of months have gone very q

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Blue Jays’ Kevin Gausman livid over umpire's questionable balk call

    Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman did not let a controversial balk call derail him from a strong outing on route to a 7-3 win.

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes pride in seven-year, US$56-million deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller didn't always feel like he was the kind of NHL player who could sign long-term contracts worth more than US$50 million. Last week, though, the 29-year-old centre joined an elite group, inking a seven-year, $56-million deal that will see him play for the Vancouver Canucks through 2029-30. "It’s something I didn’t really think I was capable of earning," Miller told reporters on a video call Tuesday. "I take a lot of pride in that. I don’t come from a whole lot, my family. I

  • Canada to open world junior hockey championships against Czechs in Halifax

    HALIFAX — Canada's junior men's hockey team face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax. Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria. Finland, the defending silver medallists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Sw

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game

  • Liverpool, Eintracht slump in CL on day 2 coaches fired

    GENEVA (AP) — A long-time criticism of the Champions League group stage? Too many lopsided mismatches as the wealth gap between clubs fuels competitive imbalance on the field. Tell that to favored Liverpool and Eintracht Frankfurt after their heavy losses Wednesday. Or to coaches Thomas Tuchel and Domenico Tedesco who lost their jobs on the morning after shocking losses for their teams, Chelsea and Leipzig, respectively. Liverpool slumped to a stunning 4-1 defeat at Napoli where the hosts were f