Garmin Forerunner 55 smartwatch with heart rate monitor, PacePro feature and more launched in India at Rs 20,990

Garmin has launched a new smartwatch, the Forerunner 55 in India. The smartwatch is meant for people, especially beginners, to monitor their physical activities and achieve their set fitness goals with ease. The Forerunner 55 smartwatch comes with an in-built GPS and helps people keep track of the time, distance, speed, and more while running or walking. There is also the PacePro feature that helps people easily put in their efforts as per a particular course or distance.

The watch provides users with access to a number of running modes, daily training tips, running data, suggested workouts, and more for people to easily get on with their fitness routine. There are features such as finish time estimator, Cadence alerts, built-in recovery time, and more for people to follow a fitness regime in a better way.

It comes with support for a heart rate monitor, body battery energy monitor, menstrual cycle and pregnancy tracker, and more.

Additionally, people can use the Forerunner 55 to get messages, email, and social media notifications. It can be connected to the Garmin Connect app for easy activity tracking. People can also download personalised watch faces, apps, and more via the Connect IQ Store.

There is also the Built-in assistance and incident detection feature that automatically sends users' real-time location with a message to emergency contacts.

The Forerunner 55 comes with a 1.04-inch display with a screen resolution of 280 x 280 pixels. It battery is claimed to last up to two weeks on a single charge and even supports 5ATM water resistance.

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is priced at Rs 20,990 and will be available to buy from Amazon.in, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, synergizer.co.in, and Garmin Brand Stores.

It comes in Black, Aqua and Monterra Grey colours.

