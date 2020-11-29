Garmin Edge 130 and Edge 130 Plus reduced in Cyber Monday cycling deal

Garmin Cyber Monday

Don't be fooled by its size: the Garmin Edge 130 Plus may be small but it packs a powerful punch. Rich with features and suitable for mountain biking as well as road cycling, it's a versatile unit that doesn't take up a lot of prime cockpit real estate.

Fortunately for savvy-shopping cyclists around the world, both the Edge 130 Plus, and its predecessor, the Edge 130, have been given the Cyber Monday treatment. For an in-depth look at the Edge 130 Plus, read our Garmin 130 Plus review, or scroll on down for the current best prices.

Garmin Edge 130 Plus | 18% off at ProBikeKit

Was $199.99 | Now $163.99

In the USA, ProBikeKit is offering the Edge 130 Plus with 18 per cent off. They've slightly overinflated the deal, claiming the RRP to be $226.49 (it's actually $199.99), but even so, the saving is as good as we've found this Black Friday weekend. View Deal

Garmin Edge 130 Plus | 14% off at Argos

Was £169.99 | Now £139.99

Over in the UK, everyone's favourite catalogue-based retailer, Argos, is offering the Edge 130 Plus with a saving of £30.00, which equates to 14 per cent off.View Deal

Garmin Edge 130 | 33% off at Argos

Was £149.99 | Now £99.99

The same retailer is also offering the older model - the Edge 130 - at the great price of £99.99. View Deal

The 'Plus' in the name refers to the fact that following the release of the Garmin 130, the brand released this updated version that's packed with a surprising amount of features for its modest size.

As you'd expect, it offers all training metrics needed to keep your bases covered, including support for your power meter if you use one. You can use structured workouts, synced from Garmin Connect or third-party apps like Training Peaks, with one dedicated training data screen that tells you your steps, power, target power, lap power, and remaining time.

It comes with ClimbPro, which details the elevation profile of an upcoming hill, supports Bluetooth and ANT+ sensors, and is compatible with the Varia radar and lights. Plus, with access to the GPS, GLONASS and Galileo satellite networks, the Garmin 130 Plus gets lightning fast connection.

If you're upgrading from another Garmin device, then it will automatically sync your sensors and data screens when you when you set it up via Garmin Connect.

Garmin 130 Plus not for you?

If the Garmin 130 Plus isn't really speaking to you, then check out our roundup of the best cycling computers to see if there's anything else there that floats your boat.