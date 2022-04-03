This garlic butter shrimp is a crowd-pleasing appetizer

shrimp

It’s hard to list your favorite ingredients without including garlic and butter, and the classic combination lends itself wonderfully to a wide array of dishes. On this episode of In The Know: Recipe Remix, TikTok-famous chef Shihan Chowdhury (@chilipeppercooks) shares his recipe for garlic butter shrimp, a delicious appetizer that perfectly highlights its crowd-pleasing ingredients.

Ingredients

Shrimp Mix

1 lb shrimp, shell on, deveined (Shihan suggests leaving the shell on because it packs a lot of flavor and is delicious to chew on)

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

3 tsp paprika

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp olive oil

Everything Else

2 whole bulbs of garlic, minced

1 stick of butter

1 tbsp olive oil

1/2 cup of cilantro, minced

1 tsp salt

1 tsp onion powder

3 tsp paprika

3 Thai chili peppers, diced

Directions

Put the shrimp in a bowl, then drizzle on olive oil. Then, add onion powder, garlic powder, paprika and salt. Mix well (Shihan suggests wearing gloves to avoid getting pricked by the shells), and let the shrimp marinate for at least one hour.

Heat a pan on medium-low heat, then add half a stick of butter. Move the butter around the pan until it’s melted.

Add minced garlic, followed by paprika, onion powder, salt, and olive oil.

Let the ingredients cook slowly in the pan for 5-7 minutes, mixing consistently.

Add another half a stick of butter, and cook until the butter completely melts.

Place the shrimp in the pan. Once the shrimp is cooked halfway, flip it. When the shrimp is done, turn off the heat.

Add minced cilantro and diced Thai chili peppers. Mix everything together and enjoy!

