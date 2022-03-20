Garland scores 24 points, Cavaliers beat Pistons 113-109

  • Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens (8) celebrates a dunk against Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart (28) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
    1/8

    Pistons Cavaliers Basketball

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens (8) celebrates a dunk against Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart (28) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) is defended by Detroit Pistons' Saddiq Bey (41) and Kelly Olynyk (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
    2/8

    Pistons Cavaliers Basketball

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) is defended by Detroit Pistons' Saddiq Bey (41) and Kelly Olynyk (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) looks to pass the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens (8) and Darius Garland (10) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
    3/8

    Pistons Cavaliers Basketball

    Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) looks to pass the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens (8) and Darius Garland (10) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) shoots next to Detroit Pistons' Saddiq Bey (41) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
    4/8

    Pistons Cavaliers Basketball

    Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) shoots next to Detroit Pistons' Saddiq Bey (41) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Pistons' Saddiq Bey (41) passes the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
    5/8

    Pistons Cavaliers Basketball

    Detroit Pistons' Saddiq Bey (41) passes the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey argues a call with referee Nate Green during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
    6/8

    Pistons Cavaliers Basketball

    Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey argues a call with referee Nate Green during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant (9) knocks the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
    7/8

    Pistons Cavaliers Basketball

    Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant (9) knocks the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff stands near the bench during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
    8/8

    Pistons Cavaliers Basketball

    Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff stands near the bench during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens (8) celebrates a dunk against Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart (28) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley (4) is defended by Detroit Pistons' Saddiq Bey (41) and Kelly Olynyk (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) looks to pass the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers' Lamar Stevens (8) and Darius Garland (10) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) shoots next to Detroit Pistons' Saddiq Bey (41) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Detroit Pistons' Saddiq Bey (41) passes the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey argues a call with referee Nate Green during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Detroit Pistons' Jerami Grant (9) knocks the ball away from Cleveland Cavaliers' Lauri Markkanen during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff stands near the bench during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Saturday, March 19, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRIAN DULIK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Detroit Pistons
    Detroit Pistons
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cleveland Cavaliers
    Cleveland Cavaliers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Darius Garland
    Darius Garland
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jerami Grant
    Jerami Grant
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Evan Mobley
    Evan Mobley
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

CLEVELAND (AP) — All-Star point guard Darius Garland had 24 points and 12 assists, Evan Mobley had his NBA rookie-high 20th double-double and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 113-109 on Saturday night.

Mobley finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Cedi Osman scored 16 points and Kevin Love had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who earned their 41st win to clinch their first non-losing season in four years.

Jerami Grant scored 27 of his season-high 40 points in the first half and No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham added 15 points and 10 assists for Detroit. Saddiq Bey had 20 points, following up his career-best 51 at Orlando two days earlier.

Cleveland extended its lead to 1 1/2 games over Toronto for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Cavaliers trailed 80-68 in the third quarter, but outscored Detroit 31-9 over the next 9:18 to take command and win for the 18th time in their last 23 home games.

Cleveland completed a back-to-back set after rallying from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beating Denver 119-116 in overtime Friday.

The Cavaliers are 3-1 on their longest homestand of the season, a five-gamer that concludes Monday against LeBron James and the Lakers. All-Star center Jarrett Allen missed his seventh straight game with a broken finger on his left hand.

Detroit has lost five of six and has the second-worst record in the East at 19-52.

A dunk by Marvin Bagley III gave the Pistons their largest lead at 80-68 in the third, but Cleveland outscored them 14-1 to end the quarter up 82-81. Love made three 3-pointers in the surge.

Grant was 6 of 7 on 3-pointers as Detroit built a 60-55 advantage in the first half. The Pistons used a 14-0 run, with six players scoring, midway through the second quarter to erase Cleveland’s 36-27 lead.

Garland had 15 points for the Cavaliers, who missed 10 of their 12 3-pointers and committed eight turnovers before intermission. Grant scored 15 points in the opening period.

ROOKIES ON THE RISE

Cunningham, Mobley and Raptors F Scottie Barnes are the top candidates for the Rookie of the Year award. Thunder G Josh Giddey, Rockets G Jalen Green and Magic F Franz Wagner also are in the upper tier of a very deep group.

“This is going to go down as a top-three or four draft class of all-time,” Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “There are so many guys who can play at a high level and play the game more maturely than their age.”

Detroit coach Dwane Casey views the class similarly, saying, “It’s been a while since we’ve seen a group like this. You could make a case for each player, but I’m very biased for Cade.”

TIP-INS

Pistons: G Killian Hayes (head contusion) was not in uniform after being hurt Thursday at Orlando. … G Frank Jackson (lumbar spine spasm), G Hamidou Diallo (left finger sprain) and two-way G Chris Smith (left knee sprain) were unavailable. … C Luka Garza is on a G League assignment with the Motor City Cruise. … Detroit has a three-game home winning streak against Cleveland.

Cavaliers: G Rajon Rondo (right ankle sprain) worked out on the court late in the afternoon, but was inactive for the fourth game in a row. … F Dean Wade (right knee soreness) has not played since March 12 at Chicago. … Cleveland went to overtime twice in a three-game span, beating the Clippers and Nuggets, after not going beyond regulation in its first 67 contests.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night.

Cavaliers: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ciara, Russell Wilson Rock Adorable Matching Outfits With Kids For Broncos Trade

    The team's official Twitter account dubbed the quarterback and singer the king and queen of "#Broncoscountry."

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Jake Allen registers 1st win since November in Montreal's 5-1 triumph over Senators

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens broke out with three goals in the second period and Jake Allen made 29 saves for his first win since November in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. Jake Evans picked up one goal and one assist for Montreal (17-36-9). Paul Byron, Cole Caufield, Joel Armia and Brett Kulak added goals. Allen, who recently returned from an injury sustained in January, last won Nov. 27, 2021 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Josh Norris scored the lone goal for Ottawa (2

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

    Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic

  • Thompson shines in goal as Golden Knights top Kings 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Logan Thompson stopped 37 shots and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-1 on Saturday. Thompson, last season’s American Hockey League goalie of the year for Vegas’ affiliate in nearby Henderson, picked up his second straight win for the Golden Knights, who have won two straight after a franchise-worst five-game losing streak. Thompson, who beat red-hot Florida on Friday, has allowed just four goals while turning away 73 shots the past two games. Saturday marked

  • Can Colorado achieve super-team status at the deadline?

    The Avalanche acquired Josh Manson on a team-friendly deal and are still in on Claude Giroux to add to an already stacked roster. Is is time to call Colorado a bonafide superteam and can any other contender make moves at the deadline to match their Stanley Cup credentials?

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Brett Gallant to leave Brad Gushue's team at end of curling season

    Brett Gallant will be leaving Brad Gushue's team at the end of the curling season, the team announced Saturday. In a tweet, Team Gushue released a statement that said Gallant had decided to leave to join another team. "I would like to thank Brad, Mark and Geoff for the incredible opportunity to be a member of this team. Together this team has reached heights that I only dreamed were possible," Gallant said in the statement. Together, the team of Gushue, third Mark Nichols, Gallant and lead Geoff

  • Pascal Siakam: Embracing and punishing double teams

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is one of the better isolation scorers in the NBA. But in years past, when teams sent additional pressure his way, he struggled to capitalize on space or man advantages. This season is a different story.&nbsp; Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL Trade Deadline trivia

    Which NHL player holds the record for being traded the most? Who did the Bruins select in the first round of the 2013 draft? On the latest episode of Zone Time, Julian lays down the trade-deadline trivia gauntlet.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of Zone Time.&nbsp;

  • Hurricanes' Niederreiter suspended 1 game for slashing

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game by the NHL for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during Friday night's game. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. The Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division, lost 4-3 in a shootout to the Capitals in the opening game of a four-game homestand. Niederreiter will miss Sunday's game against the New York Ra

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.