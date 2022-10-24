Garland police responding to major accident discover driver shot to death in vehicle

A driver was shot to death Sunday afternoon on the LBJ Freeway in Garland, Garland police said.

Authorities had not released the name of the victim as of Monday.

Initially, Garland police responded to a report of a major accident just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday on southbound LBJ Freeway, between Centerville Road and LaPrada Drive. Once on the scene, officers attended to the driver who appeared to have been the victim of a shooting.

Garland fire paramedics arrived on the scene and transported the driver to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the shooting death of the driver.

An investigation continued Monday and detectives are attempting to determine what led to the shooting.