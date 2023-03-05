76ers rally to end Bucks' winning streak at 16

·3 min read

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Joel Embiid made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41.4 seconds left and the Philadelphia 76ers ended Milwaukee's winning streak at 16, beating the Bucks the 133-130 on Saturday night.

Milwaukee had the longest winning streak in the NBA since the Phoenix Suns had 18 straight victories early last season.

The 76ers trailed 125-121 before James Harden, who scored 38 points, hit a 3-pointer with 1:21 left. After Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo missed a shot from around the basket, Embiid sank a 3-pointer that gave Philadelphia its first lead of the second half.

After Jrue Holiday missed a 3-point attempt with 25 seconds remaining, the 76ers went 6 of 6 from the line the rest of the way.

Harden added 10 assists and nine rebounds. Embiid had 31 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Tyrese Maxey had 26 points.

Antetokounmpo had 34 points and 13 rebounds for Milwaukee. Brook Lopez and Holiday added 26 points apiece.

CAVALIERS 114, PISTONS 90

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland had 21 points and seven assists, Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points and Cleveland routed Detroit.

Evan Mobley had 16 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four blocked shots, Jarrett Allen scored 15 points and Caris LeVert had 11. The Cavaliers are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 16 games left.

All-Star starter Mitchell, who sprained a finger on his left hand in the third quarter, and Garland only played 24 minutes apiece as the Cavaliers swept the four-game season series with Detroit. The Pistons were held below 95 points in each.

Cleveland is 40-26 and leads surging New York by 1 1/2 games for home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

`Marvin Bagley III had 20 points and 13 rebounds for Detroit. The Pistons have the second-worst record in the NBA at 15-49. They have lost seven straight overall and seven in a row on the road.

ROCKETS 122, SPURS 110

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tari Eason matched his season high with 20 points and Houston ended an 11-game losing streak, beating San Antonio.

Alperen Sengun had 16 points and K.J. Martin and Josh Christopher each added 14 points for the Rockets in the opener of a home-and-home series. Last in the NBA at 14-49, they hadn’t won since Feb. 1.

Devonte’ Graham had 28 points to lead San Antonio.

The teams will play again Sunday night in Houston to close a back-to-back set.

HEAT 117, HAWKS 109

MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 30 points and Miami held Trae Young to a season-low eight points in a victory over Atlanta.

Tyler Herro added 20 points, and Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin finished with 15 apiece for the Heat. They extended their lead over the Hawks to 1 1/2 games for seventh in the Eastern Conference.

Young was 2 for 13 from the field. Saddiq Bey had 22 points for Atlanta. The Hawks are 1-2 under new coach Quin Snyder.

RAPTORS 116, WIZARDS 109, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fred VanVleet made two 3-pointers in overtime and had 25 points to help Toronto beat Washington for a two-game split.

Gary Trent Jr. scored 26 points for the Raptors, and VanVleet had 10 assists. Toronto rebounded from a 119-108 loss Thursday night to move back ahead of the Wizards into ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Wizards. Bradley Beal added 21 points and 10 assists, but shot just 7 for 22 and missed a jumper that could have won it in regulation.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • NBA-worst Rockets beat Spurs to end 11-game losing streak

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tari Eason matched his season high with 20 points and the Houston Rockets ended an 11-game losing streak, beating the San Antonio Spurs 122-110 on Saturday night. Alperen Sengun had 16 points and K.J. Martin and Josh Christopher each added 14 points for the Rockets in the opener of a home-and-home series. Last in the NBA at 14-49, they hadn't won since Feb. 1. Devonte’ Graham had 28 points to lead San Antonio. Zach Collins added 14 points and 10 rebounds. The teams will play a

  • Bobrovsky makes 31 saves as Panthers beat Penguins 4-1

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves, Sam Bennett scored in his return to the lineup and the Florida Panthers stopped Pittsburgh’s four-game win streak with a 4-1 victory against the Penguins on Saturday night. Bennett missed six games with a lower-body injury. Aleksander Barkov had two assists for Florida after he was sidelined for three games with a hand injury. “You want to be out there helping your team so it was a great feeling being back out there,” Bennett said. “It was gre

  • Military prospects see NFL hopes rise after policy change

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Patterson feels fortunate. The tight end from Air Force is living out a childhood dream as one of 319 invitees this week to the NFL’s annual scouting combine in Indianapolis. If all goes well between now and the end of summer, he, like dozens of other rookies, will be vying for roster spots. Eventually, Patterson will fulfill the commitment he made to his country, too. For now, though, thanks to a provision included in last year’s omnibus spending bill, Patterson and lin

  • Ja Morant says he'll get help after video shows apparent gun

    Ja Morant will be away from the Memphis Grizzlies for at least their next two games, the team announced Saturday, not long after the NBA opened an investigation into a social media post by the guard, who livestreamed himself holding what appeared to be a gun at a nightclub. Morant said in a statement distributed through the agency that represents him that he takes “full responsibility” for his actions and that he was going to “take some time away to get help.” The video was streamed by Morant on his Instagram page early Saturday, hours after the Grizzlies played in Denver.

  • Laura Ingraham Makes Head-Spinning Claims About Donald Trump's Work Ethic

    The Fox News host's distortions about Trump's office habits had critics swinging away.

  • All About Steph Curry's Parents, Dell and Sonya Curry

    From their personal careers to their constant support, here's everything to know about Steph Curry’s parents

  • Can Kevin Durant catch Michael Jordan on the NBA all-time scoring list?

    Kevin Durant is second among active players on the NBA all-time scoring list only behind LeBron James.

  • Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks blasts Draymond Green, Warriors: 'I don't like anything to do with them'

    There is a brewing NBA rivalry between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors with Dillon Brooks in the center of it all.

  • New Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe picks up 17 penalty minutes on one play in defence of John Tavares

    Jake McCabe wasn't going to let Tyler Myers walk away unscathed after he laid a huge hit on his new captain.

  • VanVleet hits 2 3s in OT, Raptors beat Wizards 116-109

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Fred VanVleet made two 3-pointers in overtime and scored 25 points, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 116-109 on Saturday to split their two-game series. Gary Trent Jr. scored 26 points to lead the Raptors, who bounced back from their 119-108 loss Thursday night to move back ahead of the Wizards into ninth place in the Eastern Conference. “I thought we shot better,” VanVleet said. “Created the same amount of good looks, but shot a little bit better and we just

  • 'I'm just so proud:' Curling legend Colleen Jones watches son make Brier debut

    LONDON, Ont. — Luke Saunders turned to his left and waved in the direction of the Nova Scotia supporters as his team was introduced Saturday at the Canadian men's curling championship. In the back row of Section 103 at Budweiser Gardens, his mother — legendary skip Colleen Jones — was crying tears of joy watching her son make his Tim Hortons Brier debut. "This has been in his blood for a long time," Jones said. "So to see him — I mean look at this arena, these lights, this feeling — I'm just so

  • 32 post-deadline takes: Chychrun saga the latest embarrassment for Coyotes, NHL

    From the Anaheim Ducks to the Winnipeg Jets, here's where each of the NHL's 32 teams stand after Friday's trade deadline.

  • Novak Djokovic suffers first defeat of 2023 as Daniil Medvedev wins Dubai semifinal

    Djokovic had won 20 straight matches in a run that included a 22nd grand slam title.

  • Naomi Schiff: Knowing Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are allies helped me through the abuse

    Naomi Schiff laughs as soon as the words “social media” are uttered. “Oh gosh, the internet?” she asks, taking a moment to gather a full response.

  • Canadiens act as third-party broker, help AHL affiliate on quiet trade deadline day

    BROSSARD, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens used their cap space to acquire assets and helped their American Hockey League affiliate in a quiet trade deadline day on Friday. General manager Kent Hughes said the Canadiens could have made one or two more trades but decided to be a little more conservative in his second year running the storied franchise. “(Vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton) tells me to settle down, he's going to tie me to the desk so I can't make a trade every week,” Hug

  • After a major roster retrofit, Leafs make one more move before NHL trade deadline

    Kyle Dubas got most his shopping done early this year. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager then made one more deal before Friday's tepid NHL trade deadline passed. Dubas swung five trades between Feb. 17 and Tuesday in a roster reconstruction that added six new players to the fold. He then nibbled around the edge of the organization's depth chart ahead of the largely non-event 3 p.m. ET cutoff, snagging Radim Zohorna from the Calgary Flames for fellow AHL forward Dryden Hunt. "A number of di

  • How much do Formula 1 drivers make? Here's the salaries (and schedule) for the 2023 F1 season

    In the 2023 season, there are some new faces in Formula One. Here’s what veterans and newcomers alike are expected to earn.

  • 'Bittersweet' gold for Canada in women's team pursuit at speedskating worlds

    HEERENVEEN, Netherlands — Canadian speedskaters Isabelle Weidemann, Ivanie Blondin and Valérie Maltais claimed the world title in women's team pursuit on Friday after the Dutch team was disqualified due to a technicality. The hometown favourite trio of Joy Beune, Irene Schouten, Marijke Groenewoud crossed the line first, but were penalized for having bare skin showing during the race. The International Skating Union's rules for mass start and team speedskating events state that no part of the bo

  • Moment missing hiker buried under avalanche waves down rescue helicopter

    This is the incredible moment a missing hiker buried under snow managed to wave down a rescue chopper - with only his head and one arm free.The footage, filmed by paramedic Mathieu Lambert, shows the man desperately waving with his only free limb as the helicopter shined a light on the mountain.The young man, who has not been named, had been ski touring in the Lidairdes region of Switzerland when an avalanche hit.His family alerted rescue services when he didn't return on time.SWNS

  • Jin Young Ko leads by 2 after 3rd round at LPGA Singapore

    Defending champion Jin Young Ko shot a second consecutive 7-under 65 Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over Nelly Korda into the final round of the LPGA's Women's World Championship. Ko had a 54-hole total of 14-under 202 after another weather-delayed day at the Sentosa Golf Club. Korda shot 68 Saturday and was in second place, followed by first-round leader Elizabeth Szokol, who had a 70 and was three behind Ko and in third place, tied with Allisen Corpuz, who also shot 70.