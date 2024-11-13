Garinger rolls past Mooresville in boys’ soccer playoffs. Next up: Myers Park

The Garinger Wildcats boys’ soccer team advanced to the third round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs on Tuesday night, knocking off the Mooresville Blue Devils.

The Wildcats dominated the match from start to finish, with six separate players scoring en route to a 6-0 win.

From first whistle the Wildcats were all go.

They wasted no time in getting out in front, as senior striker Zar Ko scored just over a minute into the contest. From then on, Mooresville struggled to keep up with the Wildcats’ constant pressure.

This pressure would break through a second time just 15 minutes later, as senior captain Diego Silva was fouled in the box setting up a penalty kick. Silva sunk the PK with ease, and in doing put his team up, 2-0.

Following this, Mooresville would settle in and mount several promising incursions into the Garinger defense. The Blue Devils would ultimately come up empty handed each time, however, as the Wildcats carried a 2-0 lead into the half.

Coming out of the break, Garinger put its foot on the gas and didn’t look back. Four more Wildcats scored in this final frame, carving up the Mooresville back line.

“I thought we played really good,” Silva said following the win. “We were missing out starting nine, so we just came together and played with our coaches tactics and it’s unstoppable I like it.”

Garinger certainly looked good Tuesday, but its opponents are only going to get more difficult from here. Garinger will play unbeaten Myers Park in a third-round match Thursday.

For a senior like Silva, this is the last chance he has at a state title, but he likes his team’s chances.

“It means a lot,” Silva said about the final playoff run. “The team’s really good, I wouldn’t choose it over any other team. I just feel like this is my last shot. We have a good enough team to make it all the way, I just want to make the best of it.”

Three who made a difference

Diego Silva, Garinger: The senior leader for the Wildcats led his team to a dominant victory, scoring one goal and assisting on another.

Zar Ko, Garinger: The senior set the tone early, scoring the opening goal in just over a minute.

Prince Marvins, Garinger: Another senior goal scorer for the Wildcats, Marvins scored the opening blow of the second half which kept the momentum on Garinger’s side.

What’s next?

Garinger will travel to Myers Park on Thursday for a third-round matchup.

Scoring summary

Garinger – 2 3 – 5

Mooresville – 0 0 – 0

First Half

(G) – Zar Ko goal at 38:58

(G) – Diego Silva penalty kick at 23:37

Second Half

(G) – Prince Marvins goal at 34:44

(G) - Braian Velasquez goal at 21:31

(G) – Jace Garrett goal at 14:41

(G) – Brandon Garcia goal at 8:31