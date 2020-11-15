Garibay kicks game-ending FG as Texas Tech rallies 24-23

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jonathan Garibay kicked a 25-yard field goal on the final play of the game to cap Texas Tech's second-half rally in a 24-23 win over Baylor on Saturday.

It was the fourth field goal for Garibay in his first game as starting kicker for the Red Raiders (3-5, 2-5 Big 12). The junior transfer from Riverside City College, who this week was named by coach Matt Wells to replace struggling kicker Trey Wolff, also made kicks of 48, 28 and 46 yards. Wolff was 1-of-5 on field goals this season.

Tahj Brooks had two TD runs for Texas Tech and former starter Alan Bowman was back at quarterback in the second half, directing the comeback. Bowman had two 30-yard completions on the final drive after the Red Raiders took over at their own 14 after a punt with 2:14 to play.

Jalen Pitre returned an interception for a touchdown for the second week in a row for Baylor (1-5, 1-5), which lost its fifth game in a row and hasn't won in Lubbock in three decades. The Bears have lost 10 in a row there since 1990, including all eight visits since the start of the Big 12 in 1996, in a series that was played at a neutral site for 10 years in a row until last season.

Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer had an 8-yard TD keeper early in the third quarter to put the Bears up 20-6. Their only other score was John Mayers’ third field goal later in the third quarter, a 23-yarder after Brewer was stopped just short of the end zone by Colin Schooler’s big hit on a third-down run.

Bowman, replaced by Henry Colombi as the quarterback three games ago, played only one drive in the first half, when his pass was picked off and returned it 26 yards for a TD that put Baylor up 7-3 at the end of the first quarter. The Bears led until Garibay's final kick.

Colombi was 9-of-15 passing for 76 yards, but appeared to bang his elbow in the first half, and never returned after taking another hit to the elbow in the third quarter. Bowman finished 14-of-23 for 181 yards.

Brewer completed 17 of 26 passes for 153 yards with an interception.

THE TAKEAWAY

Baylor: The Bears haven't won since beating Kansas in their season opener Sept. 26 that was Dave Aranda's head coaching debut. ... After losing Big 12 leading tackler Terrel Bernard to a shoulder injury, Abram Smith replaced him as the starting linebacker and had a team-high 13 tackles.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders still have a chance to avoid their fifth consecutive losing season. They have to win their last two games, and then would have to win a bowl game if they make one. They can't avoid a losing record in Big 12 play for the 11th season in a row. ... Schooler finished with 11 tackles, 10 of them solo stops.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Home against Kansas State on Nov. 28.

Texas Tech: Play at No. 14 Oklahoma State on Nov. 28.

