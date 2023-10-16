‘Gargoyles’ Live-Action Reboot In The Works At Disney+ From Gary Dauberman, James Wan’s Atomic Monster

A live-action reboot of the mid-90s animated television series Gargoyles is in early development at Disney+, Deadline has confirmed. The project hails from Annabelle writer Gary Dauberman and James Wan’s Atomic Monster.

Created by Greg Weisman, the original Walt Disney Television Animation series, which aired from 1994-1997, revolves around nocturnal creatures known as gargoyles that turn to stone during the day. They were awakened after being trapped in stone form for a thousand years in medieval Scotland , and are now battling in modern-day New York City.

The voice cast included Keith David, Salli Richardson, Jeff Bennett, Bill Fagerbakke, Thom Adcox-Hernandez, Ed Asner, Frank Welker, Bridgitte Bako, Marina Sirtis and Jonathan Frakes.

Dauberman will write, executive produce and serve as showrunner. Wan and Michael Clear executive produce for Atomic Monster.

