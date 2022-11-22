Gareth Southgate unhappy and demands Fifa clarity over World Cup Var

Jason Burt
·5 min read
Harry Maguire (left) tussles with Roozbeh Cheshmi during Monday's match - Ercin Erturk/Getty Images
Harry Maguire (left) tussles with Roozbeh Cheshmi during Monday's match - Ercin Erturk/Getty Images

Gareth Southgate says England will seek urgent talks with Fifa amid fears they are being unfairly penalised at set-pieces in the World Cup.

The England manager said there needs to be “clarification” after his team were denied what he claimed should have been a spot kick in the opening Group B game against Iran – and then conceded one late on for what appeared to be a lesser offence.

Southgate’s concern is that officials might have been unduly influenced because England were used as the only example by Pierluigi Collina, Fifa's refereeing chief, in a presentation to show a goal that should not have been allowed for blocking off a defender.

The video presentation was delivered to all 36 referees including Brazil’s Raphael Claus who officiated England’s game while the 32 national team coaches have been similarly briefed.

The example chosen by Collina was a Harry Maguire goal against Albania that opening the scoring in a 5-0 rout that put them on the verge of qualifying for the World Cup last November. Maguire was able to head the ball home at the back post from Reece James’ free-kick only after Kalvin Phillips, who moved back from an offside position, blocked off Albania’s Klaus Gjasula.

Southgate is concerned that the Maguire goal was the only one used in the presentation to the referees to describe that particular offence.

“What worries me is we were used in an example in the referees’ video,” Southgate said. “And what we were shown, the incident in the first half, we were told that would be a definite penalty, the second-half we've got to... maybe there's a shirt pull, we've got to be better on that but I'm a bit worried we were the example shown, and then to get a decision as happened in the first-half, we need some clarification really as to how it's going to be.”

In the first half against Iran the controversial incident also involved Maguire who was clearly held back at a corner by defender Roozbeh Cheshmi when the game was goalless. John Stones was also held.

The justification for not awarding the penalty appeared to be that Maguire also had his arm on Cheshmi although this has not been explained and it did look like he was fouled first and was simply trying to get free from his marker.

Then in injury-time Stones conceded a penalty for pulling the shirt of Morteza Pouraliganji to allow Iran to achieve a final score-line of 6-2 with Southgate annoyed that England had conceded twice. The penalty was only awarded after a Var review with Claus told to check the pitchside monitor by Uruguayan official Leodán González who infuriated Southgate by not advising the referee to do so for the Maguire incident.

Asked whether he would seek clarification from Fifa over the incidents, Southgate said: “Well, that happened in Russia actually, and we've got to have that dialogue with Fifa and just make sure... we want clarity, otherwise, we don't know where we stand. Goals are going in and we don't know whether they stand or not. The bit that worries me is we were the example we were shown.”

Set-piece goals have proved to be crucial to England. Nine of their 12 goals at the last World Cup came from corners and free-kicks and they will prove important in this tournament.

Fifa's decision to use England as example is bizarre

Southgate is completely justified in expressing his concern over how England’s set-pieces are being officiated.

It is a bizarre decision by Fifa and Collina to use clips from England in a presentation as an example for a goal that should have been disallowed for blocking off a defender.

That clip undoubtedly has the ability to influence referees against England.

Given how much footage is available from the world of football, Fifa should not be using clips of teams that are participating in the tournament. It is that simple.

Take England’s opening game against Iran, for example. It is clear that Harry Maguire should have been awarded a penalty after being tugged to ground. It was blatant and for the referee and Var official to not recognise it is utterly bemusing.

What made the call worse was the penalty that was then awarded to Iran after Stones grabbed the shirt of Pouraliganji. To be clear, it was absolutely a penalty to Iran but the inconsistency in the same game is concerning, and Southgate clearly feels that.

Fifa’s referees need to get a grip and be on the same page. The World Cup is the pinnacle of football and inconsistent refereeing must not undermine that.

What would help everyone – referees, players and fans – is for the discussion between officials to be broadcast so at least the rationale of decisions can be understood.

The lack of transparency around Var decisions has long plagued football and has already been problematic at the World Cup.

Football can learn from how rugby uses technology. In rugby, the incident is put up on a big screen and the discussions between the officials can be heard on the broadcast, albeit not in the ground, which at least gives some clarity on how a final decision is reached.

