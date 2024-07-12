🎥 Gareth Southgate takes on his toughest challenge yet at EURO 2024 🐂

England will surely be in for a bumpy ride when they take on Spain in Sunday’s EURO 2024 final.

And to practice for that, coach Gareth Southgate has been seen facing his toughest challenge at this tournament yet..

Gareth Southgate RIDING A BULL 🤣👏 🎥 curtiskentfield pic.twitter.com/56bGLImeYs — Mail Sport (@MailSport) July 12, 2024

What’s the context for this? Who knows.

Is it taken from England’s training camp in Germany? We’re honestly not sure.

But either way, it’s good to see the lighter side of Southgate having put up with so much criticism at this tournament.

The Three Lions now face La Roja in Berlin this weekend, looking to become the first ever England side to win a tournament away from Wembley.