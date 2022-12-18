What Gareth Southgate staying means for England going forward

Jason Burt
·5 min read
Gareth Southgate - Pool
Gareth Southgate - Pool

Before the World Cup started, Gareth Southgate had pretty much decided that he would not be England manager in the new year. He was reconciled to that and for anyone who was listening the clues were there – not least when he stated, after the criticism he faced following the goalless draw against the United States, that he was determined to “enjoy” this tournament.

Now things have changed. Now things are full steam ahead for the European Championships in Germany in 2024 and a qualification campaign that starts away to Italy and at home to Ukraine in just three months’ time. Now Southgate has decided to stay.

So what happened? England did not win the World Cup but they departed Qatar in good shape. Yes, there was the disappointment of a quarter-final defeat to France but the reaction from fans, media and pundits – largely – has been balanced and positive.

For England that is a rarity.

It has also convinced Southgate, who understandably left Qatar last Sunday with a maelstrom of emotions, that he should stay and see the job through and that by doing so he will not be holding back the team.

He just needed time, back home in North Yorkshire, to collect his thoughts and reflect on whether he remained the solution or had become the problem. Southgate needed to be selfless as he so often is while he has also stated, on at least two occasions, that he will not “outstay my welcome”.

England manager Gareth Southgate looks dejected after his side's defeat to France - Shaun Botterill /Getty Images
That job, Southgate is more confident than ever he can end with England at last winning their first trophy since 1966 when it comes to the Euros final in Berlin on July 14, 2024.

It is not an exact science. Sport never can be but England are undoubtedly in fine health with a team playing positive, cohesive football and who fully back their manager.

If Southgate had not changed his mind it would have held England back and when he informs them of his decision to remain it will come as a huge relief to the Football Association who were desperate to persuade him but also had to start looking at future planning.

Surveying Europe it is inarguable that England are in better shape than Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Belgium and the Netherlands – all rivals. Anyone who does not believe that should listen to how other nations talk about this new England and about Southgate. They fear they are getting closer than they have been for years.

France may come out of this World Cup retaining the trophy but they also know that their quarter-final with England could have gone either way and that, in truth, they were a little bit fortunate. England matched them. They were not holding on.

As Southgate said England have now regained their place at the top table of world football. And yet he was prepared to walk away.

As he admitted the criticism hurt and the nightmare scenario of limping on as an unpopular manager – imagine the mood should England lose to Italy in March under that scenario? – was not one he wanted to deal with for the greater good but also, surely, for his own well-being.

England have a far younger, far more dynamic, far more gifted, far more likeable and far more liked squad than when Southgate took over in 2016. And that has not just happened. It has been part of a carefully crafted plan, overseen by him, which means they came out of this World Cup in far better shape than 2018 even though they reached the semi-finals then, and also in better shape than after losing the final of Euro 2020.

Southgate has played far more attacking football and although he was criticised as being too conservative – with that maddening phrase of “keeping the handbrake on” – his approach was a default position to try and re-build England.

As Southgate has stated on several occasions his preference is a 4-3-3 formation and that is what he has largely used in Qatar, and he finally has players not just able to execute that but who will be even better in 18 months time in Germany.

Jude Bellingham is 19 but Southgate has been brave enough to already award him 22 caps. The faith in Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Phil Foden, Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount, Reece James (injured for this tournament) and so on is clear. Even the squad’s oldest player, Kyle Walker, will only be 34 come the next Euros.

Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount - Mike Egerton /PA
Jude Bellingham and Mason Mount - Mike Egerton /PA

If Southgate had decided to go it would have left England in a difficult position. Newcastle United’s Eddie Howe and Chelsea’s Graham Potter, the two obvious candidates, were out of reach. Steve Cooper and Brendan Rodgers were possible but are not English while the FA had to also consider foreign managers, because the pool is so shallow, such as Thomas Tuchel or Mauricio Pochettino.

None of that felt satisfactory and especially with the clock ticking towards another tournament. Even though the FA were prepared to give Southgate until the new year they really needed an answer as soon as possible and, after a few days reflection, are set to get it.

There will still be critics. There will be those who continue to argue that Southgate has taken England as far as he can and who will pick apart his ‘in-game’ management through that marvellous advantage of hindsight. Frankly, Southgate’s tactics and team selections in Qatar were spot-on and that should encourage him further that he can – having already established himself as the second most successful England manager ever – finally get them over the line again.

The certainty of him staying, at least until 2024, will help.

