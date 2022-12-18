Gareth Southgate to stay on as England manager, FA confirms

Gareth Southgate will stay on as England manager and will lead the Three Lions at the 2024 Euros, the Football Association has confirmed.

The 52-year-old had been mulling his future following the national side's 2-0 quarter-final defeat to France at the World Cup.

Southgate has a contract until the 2024 European Championship but admitted to feeling "conflicted" about staying on given what has often been a difficult 18 months.

But the former England defender will now remain in charge for a fourth major tournament.

In a statement on Sunday, the FA said: "We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager, and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign.

"Gareth and Steve Holland have always had our full support, and our planning for the Euros starts now."

Southgate led England to the World Cup semi-finals in Russia in 2018 and the final of last summer's European Championship, before reaching the last eight in Qatar.