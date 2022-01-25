Gareth Southgate: Small details key in England’s preparations to win World Cup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jonathan Veal, PA
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Gareth Southgate
    English association football player and manager

Gareth Southgate is focusing on the “small details” that will help England in their bid to win the World Cup later this year.

The Three Lions have been the nearly men in the last four years as they were semi-finalists in Russia in 2018 while also losing the Euro 2020 final last summer.

Southgate knows his side are not far away from ending a 56-year trophy drought and intends to use the time before the winter tournament to get everything in order.

“It’s firstly a brilliant challenge for us,” he said. “The team have got to a certain level and there is a lot more expectation and evidence that they can do well.

“We’re focusing on the small details that can take us from a team that are really competitive to a team that can win.

“We know we’ve still got a step to take to beat the best of the rest consistently. You’re balancing that with (the fact that) we’re still 10 months away (from Qatar) and form and fitness can fluctuate a lot over that period.

“There are things we want to get right in March and in the summer which are important building blocks and we need to pace ourselves over the year to peak at the end of the season.”

England have been the nearly men in the last two major tournaments
England have been the nearly men in the last two major tournaments (Mike Egerton/PA)

The big game experience over the last two tournaments will stand the Three Lions in good stead, while their players are getting regular exposure to huge occasions at their clubs.

Southgate says that build-up of experience could be a key factor.

“The team are improving, gaining more experience as a collective and individually. Form in the league is important and form in the big matches, even more important,” he added.

“(Big matches) are about performing under the most extreme pressure and intensity and you learn more about the players in cup semi-finals and final matches with their club. Have people got the resilience to stand up in an England shirt and thrive on those big nights?”

Southgate was speaking at the announcement of his induction into the Legends of Football half fame later this year – an achievement due to his exploits as England manager.

He has been instrumental in reconnecting the national team with the fans, with the whole country swept up by their Euro 2020 achievements.

And a major part of that was the emergence of Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline – the fans’ new anthem – and when Southgate heard it being sung ahead of the last-16 tie with Germany, he knew it was going to be a good day.

“I was in the dressing room and the team were out on the pitch warming up,” he added.

“We were only about 40,000 at Wembley for the Germany game but that was the first time I started to hear that in the stadium.

“It was powerful. I could tell that people were excited about the game and with the team.

“You don’t often hear the crowd from the dressing room but when they were playing that and people were singing along, you could feel this was going to be a good day.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • What's the best landing spot for Jakob Chychrun?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss potential landing spots for talented Arizona Coyotes defender Jakob Chychrun.

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Bills enjoy safeties in numbers with Hyde and Poyer

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Coming off the excitement of a playoff win, while focused on prepping to interview for the Miami Dolphins’ head coaching vacancy, Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier couldn’t leave his office before sending a congratulatory text to safety Micah Hyde early Sunday morning. For all the emotions he was juggling, Frazier’s mind kept coming back to Hyde’s leaping over-the-shoulder interception of Mac Jones’ pass intended for Nelson Agholor in the end zone to snuff out

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Graham, Valanciunas push Pelicans past Pacers, 117-113

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devonte Graham scored 25 points, Josh Hart had 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Indiana Pacers 117-113 on Monday night. Graham, who was questionable before the game because of a sore left ankle, started and went 5 of 9 from 3-point range on a night when the rest of his team missed 20 of 21 from deep. Hart, who briefly left the game in the third quarter after turning his left ankle, returned in the fourth quarter and immediately hit the Pelic

  • Yandle ties NHL Iron Man mark; Flyers lose 12th straight

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Keith Yandle tied the NHL record for consecutive games played with 964 and the Philadelphia Flyers tied a franchise record with their 12th straight winless game, losing 3-1 to the Dallas Stars on Monday night. Jason Robertson scored the go-ahead goal with 3:25 left and Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to seal the win. The Flyers have lost all 12 games over that span, matching a mark for futility set during the 1998-99 season when they lost eight games and tied four over a 1

  • Canada's Jacob Panetta suspended by ECHL, cut from team for apparent racist gesture

    Warning: Content may distress some readers The ECHL acted swiftly on Sunday, suspending defenceman Jacob Panetta indefinitely pending a hearing, for an apparent racist gesture toward opponent and fellow Canadian Jordan Subban of the South Carolina Stingrays during Saturday night's game. Jacksonville Icemen later released Panetta, a 26-year-old from Belleville, Ont., who was in his second season with the team. "To be clear, our core values as an ownership group include … zero tolerance for racism

  • Notorious NHL tough guy Tom Wilson destroys Bruins player with massive hit

    Tom Wilson threw a huge body check on Anton Blidh, knocking the Bruins forward out of Thursday's game.

  • Owen Power leads crop of young stars expected to boost Canada's men's Olympic hockey team

    In a world without the Omicron variant tearing through the National Hockey League, Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo would anchor the blue line for the Canadian men's hockey team at the 2022 Winter Games. Instead, Canadian hockey fans can look forward to seeing "the next Alex Pietrangelo" — NCAA rearguard Owen Power — with the Maple Leaf on his chest and gold on the line at the Beijing Games. Power, like Pietrangelo, is blessed with elite vision, size and mobility. Power, like Pie

  • Avs beat Blackhawks 2-0, extend record home streak to 16

    DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored, Pavel Francouz made 23 saves for his third career shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Monday night to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 16 games. It was the seventh straight victory overall for the Avalanche, who tied the 1976 Boston Bruins for the fifth-longest home winning streak in NHL history. “It’s just a feather in our cap for the guys,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Guys understa

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 7-6 (4), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) on Friday in the second round of the Australian Open. It's the first time the two had ever played each other on the ATP Tour. Ranked No. 9 in the world, Auger-Aliassime was heavily favoured over Davidovich Fokina, who's 50th in the world rankings. Auger-Aliassime will face Britain's Daniel Evans in the third round. Evans will be well rested, having advanced by a wal

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Canada's Brianne Jenner, women's hockey team embracing uncertainty of Beijing Games

    In a career that already includes an Olympic gold medal and numerous accolades for club and country, Brianne Jenner describes this year as among the most impactful. A 12-year veteran of the Canadian women's national team, she credits the rapport the group has achieved with shaping a standout campaign. "This season especially has been one of the most memorable for me, largely because of the environment we have on the team," she told CBC Sports. "There's a sense that everyone can be themselves, ev

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • It's men only in Nordic combined at the Olympics for now

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Like her brother, Annika Malacinski dreams of going to the Olympics in Nordic combined. As wintry weather settled in at the Olympic Jumping Complex and Mount Van Hoevenberg last fall, she and Niklas trained together in this tiny town that hosted the 1980 and 1932 Winter Olympics. The siblings fearlessly took flight off a ski jump and relentlessly pushed themselves on paved paths in roller skis alongside other Olympic hopefuls. Through it all, 20-year-old Annika knew she

  • Malkin, Crosby lift streaking Penguins over Senators

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby scored, and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins held off the Ottawa Senators 6-4 on Thursday night. Jake Guentzel’s team-best 21st goal of the season was a much-needed empty-netter, as Pittsburgh nearly blew a four-goal lead in the third period. Mike Matheson scored twice, Dominik Simon also had a goal and Tristan Jarry stopped 39 shots for the Penguins, who have won three straight and 14 of 16. Pittsburgh has won 10 in a row at home against Ottawa