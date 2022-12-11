'Gareth Southgate is one of the most overrated England managers of all time' - EDDIE MUlHOLLAND/DAILY TELEGRAPH

England’s World Cup campaign came to a devastating end on Saturday night after succumbing to a 2-1 quarter-final loss to France. Goals from Aurelien Tchouameni and Olivier Giroud either side of Harry Kane’s 54th minute penalty were enough to see the world champions continue their title defence.

After going 2-1 down in the 78th minute, the Three Lions responded well and were awarded a second penalty when substitute Mason Mount was barged to the ground by Theo Hernandez. Captain Kane stepped up for the spot-kick once again but would this time it flew high over the French goal, turning opportunity into all-too-familiar heartache for England.

Telegraph readers have shared their assessments of this quarter-final clash, with a focus on England’s performance, controversial refereeing decisions and the verdict on Gareth Southgate in what could be his final tournament as England manager.

England performance: ‘One mistake and a bit of luck would be all the difference’

@Jeff Black:

"Two evenly matched teams and a thoroughly absorbing match. It was one of those games where one mistake and a bit of luck would be all the difference. The ref was awful. But in the end, if you sky a vital penalty, you deserve to go out."

@David Bewick:

"Jordan Pickford should have saved the first goal and Kane looked like a carthorse again. No wonder 16 of his England goals have been penalties but when it really counts, he misses the goal - shocker. This was not helped by Gareth Southgate taking off our most effective player (Bukayo Saka). His game management is and always has been shocking."



@Andrew Hicks:

"France were much the better team. They looked like scoring every time they went forward, whereas England were slow and ponderous, playing backwards and sideways as usual."

@Paul Westfield:

"You can’t blame Harry Kane. He already scored one, the pressure was ridiculous. Roy Keane put it very well: you have to find a way to win. There’s no point having chances if you don’t score the goals."

@Brett Watkin:

"England played well and gave it a real go. People do miss penalties, that's life. Saka, Jude Bellingham and Jordan Henderson were brilliant. Most of the team played well. No disgrace in being knocked out by the world champions."

@Carey Miles:

"Ridiculous to blame Southgate. Bar taking off Saka, who was the best player on the pitch, Kyle Walker kept Kylian Mbappe in his pocket, Antoine Griezmann was class, what’s and if’s on Kane missed penalty, but England definitely had the better second half and would probably have pushed on had Kane scored. Oh well, we’ll have to wait another four years."

@Mark Lambert:

"Others may have a different view, but personally I'm not devastated. I just can't get too enthused about this England team, it doesn't feel like they unite the nation as in years gone by. I actually thought they played better than the French, though the French are the better team, but it is what it is, now let's get back to the Premier League!"

Refereeing decisions: ‘A good game of football marred only by the referee’

@Runtime VIA:

"That was a good game of football to watch marred only by the referee who was clearly making very dubious decisions. England played well, they were positive and took the game to France. So it's a shame we lost, but someone has to."

@lynne george:

"Good to see Gary Neville showing true English sportsmanship in defeat, all the fault of a 'rank bad referee'. No! France scored more goals than England, the whole point of the game."



@Mr Pleb:

"The referee was a complete disgrace. The foul on Saka which led to their goal and the failure to give the first penalty on Kane turned the game from a 2-1 loss to a 2-1 win. Shocking performance by a referee."



@Mark HL:

"England were excellent. The referee on the other hand…"

The verdict on Southgate: ‘He is one of the most overrated England managers of all time’

@Bob Hyde:

"Southgate sends on Jack Grealish with 90 seconds to go, what was the point of that?! Either send him on earlier so he has time to get into the game or stick with the players you've got. He is one of the most overrated England managers of all time.

"He got lucky in the last two tournaments, quarter-finals are his natural level, even with some very good players. There will be a lot of Championship club fans dreading him becoming their next boss."

@Not Another:

"Go now Southgate, we were so much on top but you weren't brave enough to make the bold decisions to win the game. Taking Phil Foden and Saka off and not bringing James Maddison on was shameful."

@Corey Parker:

"Southgate should stay. He has made a lot of progress with this England set up. Best manager for years."

@Duncan Macdonald:

"England under Southgate are a difficult team to beat but offer little in attack when up against quality opposition. When they break out of their defensive mindset they have real potential, but more often than not they retreat into back-passing and hesitancy. I'm afraid if Southgate stays they'll keep losing to the top teams."

@Stephen Hunter:

"I've been watching England play since 1966. The truth is, Southgate is the beneficiary of the best squad England have had in all that time. A seriously good manager would find a way to win with the material at his disposal."

