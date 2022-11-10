Gareth Southgate: I will not be muzzled by Fifa – and neither will my players - AFP via Getty Images/Paul Ellis

Gareth Southgate has given a withering rebuke to Fifa’s diktat that teams should keep quiet about human rights abuses at the Qatar World Cup, saying: “Frankly, I’ll choose if I'm going to speak or not – and I'm pretty sure the players will as well.”

In a letter signed by Fifa president Gianni Infantino and secretary-general Fatma Samoura, national federations have been urged to “let football take centre stage” and not to allow the game “to be drawn into every ideological or political battle that exists”.

But Southgate gave short shrift to the instruction. “I don't think we're necessarily going to be swayed by that communication,” he said. “We’ve got to make sure our energies are towards football, but we will speak when asked, we will answer the questions, and rightly so.”

While Southgate’s players will wear “One Love” rainbow armbands in Qatar, as a protest against the Gulf state’s draconian laws on homosexuality, the Football Association also intends to press Fifa to guarantee improved conditions for migrant workers.

“I’m really conscious of how much we can affect,” the England manager said. “We’ve made the requests that the FA has been asked to make by human rights organisations. We have pushed that. We are in a position where we do have some influence and we have tried to use it. We won’t stop doing so.”

Southgate faces his most fraught battle yet at this World Cup in balancing the roles of coach and international diplomat. As he unveiled his 26-man squad here at St George’s Park, he was peppered with questions about everything from England’s likely stance on behalf of the LGBT community to whether their Group A opponents Iran – in the throes of a mass uprising against the clerical establishment, and condemned by Ukraine for supplying weapons to Russia – should be thrown out of the event.

Against a febrile geopolitical backdrop, Southgate struck the most conciliatory tone he could muster. “For every player, every coach and everybody travelling to a World Cup, this is a carnival of football,” he said. “It is the thing you work for your whole life, and you don’t want that to be diminished by everything else that is going on around it. But we recognise we are going to be in that situation. We need to accept it and deal with it.”

Southgate also suggested he was receptive to the idea of his team taking the knee during the tournament. While Premier League clubs have backed away from the pre-match ritual this season, he has remained a vocal advocate, with England players maintaining the practice for 35 consecutive games until September’s friendlies against Italy and Germany.

England players took the knee before matches throughout their Euro 2020 campaign and this season in the Premier League will perform the gesture at significant moments - Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The Lionesses also did so throughout their triumphant European campaign this year. “It will be a discussion we have with the players when we get into the camp,” Southgate said. “I have always supported what they want to do. I have a view, but I don’t want to influence them too much.”

Realistically, he is likely to find his power to bring about significant action in Qatar severely limited, with Fifa pushing back against any idea they regard as political meddling.

While Denmark have attracted glowing publicity for their plan to wear an all-black third kit at the World Cup – with manufacturer Hummel describing it as the “colour of mourning” for the workers who died building Qatari stadiums – Fifa this week blocked their request to add “human rights for all” slogans to their training shirts. The global governing body’s rules prohibit the use of such statements on team uniforms.

Denmark's blacked-out third kit

Except such edicts are not always a deterrent. Harry Kane, for example, has promised to keep displaying his rainbow armband even if explicitly told by Fifa not to do so. It was a message reinforced by Southgate, who said: “Regarding the LGBT community, we stand for inclusivity and we are very strong on that. We think that it’s important in terms of all our supporters. We understand the challenges that this tournament brings within that, but if it wasn’t for the strength of this community, we wouldn’t be women’s European champions. It’s very, very important to us.”

This week, Khalid Salman, an ambassador for the World Cup, referred to homosexuality, illegal in Qatar, as “damage to the mind”. After his remarks were broadcast on German television, Nancy Faeser, the country’s interior minister, said: “Such comments are terrible. That’s why we’re working on things in Qatar to improve.” Australia were the first team to release a video statement criticising the hosts, calling for the “decriminalisation of all same-sex relationships”.

Southgate is in a precarious position when it comes to pitching England’s response. If he strays too far down the road of gesture politics, he risks alienating sections of the fanbase. But if he is too scrupulously measured, he risks being upbraided by human rights groups – as he was by Amnesty last week for arguing that many migrant labourers wanted the World Cup to go ahead.

It is little wonder that Southgate is wary of his casting as some master negotiator. “We’ve got to make sure our focus is where it needs to be,” he insisted. “We have to focus on the football, we have to get the team right.” Those demands will be draining enough, given the received wisdom that England will struggle to advance beyond the quarter-finals. If his side are to confound such predictions, Southgate will need to navigate a political maelstrom en route.