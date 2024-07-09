Gareth Southgate ‘not concerned’ by referee Felix Zwayer despite match-fixing scandal history

Felix Zwayer will oversee Wednesday night's match with Netherlands in Dortmund - Getty Images/Christof Koepsel

Gareth Southgate has insisted he and his England players have no concerns over referee Felix Zwayer, who was accused of ‘match-fixing’ by Jude Bellingham, officiating Wednesday night’s Euro 2024 semi-final against Netherlands.

Bellingham was fined €40,000 by the German Football Association (DFB) while playing for Borussia Dortmund, where he gave a 2021 television interview referencing Zwayer being embroiled in a match-fixing scandal earlier in his career.

England face the Netherlands in Dortmund, but Southgate insisted he and his players respect all officials and expects Zwayer to be of “a very high standard.”

Asked if he had any concerns over the appointment of Zwayer or his history with Bellingham, Southgate replied: “No. I think everybody knows how I deal with referees, with complete respect for every referee. I know the two guys at Uefa, Roberto and Bjorn, who have been running the referees’ programme, and I think they appreciate the respect we have shown as a team to officials over eight years.

“I think there’s a right way to conduct yourself towards officials and I think that’s very important for the game. So no, I’m not concerned about who the referee is. He will be at a very high standard because that’s the way Uefa make those decisions and the way they monitor games during the tournament. So, for me, it’s not even a consideration.”

In 2006, Zwayer admitted taking money from banned referee Robert Hoyzer, who was accused of match-fixing but not of altering the outcome of a game. Zwayer was given a six-month DFB ban, having been one of the officials who brought Hoyzer’s match-fixing plot to light.

He became a Bundesliga referee in the 2009-10 season and has since been chosen for Champions League games and now the Euros. It was while Bellingham was at Dortmund that he took charge of a controversial match against Bayern Munich.

Zwayer turned down penalty appeals from Dortmund and awarded a late spot-kick to Bayern for a Mats Hummels’ handball. “You can look at a lot of the decisions in the game,” Bellingham said in a post-match TV interview. “You give a referee, that has match-fixed before, the biggest game in Germany. What do you expect?”

Jude Bellingham and his Dortmund team-mate Marco Reus talk to Zwayer during a match with Bayern Munich in 2021 - Getty Images/Ina Fassbender

Uefa have chosen Zwayer and his all-German team of officials at Wednesday’s match in Dortmund, with Stefan Lupp and Marco Achmüller his assistants and video assistant referee named as Bastian Dankert.

“We have to respect Uefa on whoever they decide to pick as ref,” said England defender Luke Shaw. “That won’t change anything for us, we just focus on the game at hand and not focus on the refs we are given.”

After the Bellingham comments, Zwayer took a two-month break from officiating. His inclusion at the Euros has not gone down well with some other former officials.

Former Bundesliga and Fifa official Manuel Grafe posted on social media after Zwayer took charge of Italy against Albania that his appointment was unfair on other refs.

“This match will go down as a great shame in the glorious history of German referees over the last decades,” he wrote.

“A referee who was involved in match fixing+who remained silent about it for 6 months until final moment, thereby enabling further manipulation, sentenced by own association, was nominated by DFB/Uefa (zero tolerance match fixing?!) for the Euro and appointed for this game. Other referees would have deserved it more…”

It will be the second time Zwayer has overseen a match involving the Dutch, having also refereed their round of 16 victory over Romania.

The Dutch squad were delayed arriving in Dortmund on Tuesday night. A blockage on a railway track meant they had to take a flight at around 8.20pm.

But Southgate dismissed any suggestion that could hand England an advantage by saying: “We would be calm, control what we can affect. We don’t play until 9pm tomorrow, so there’s plenty of time. I’m sure they’ll still get dinner when they arrive. So I don’t see that having an impact on the game.”