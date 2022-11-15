Gareth Southgate makes England training change on eve of the World Cup

England's manager Gareth Southgate (R) reacts as he arrives with his team at the Hamad International Airport in Doha - AFP

Gareth Southgate is planning to help England’s players cope with the intense heat of Qatar by holding morning training sessions this week ahead of their World Cup opener against Iran on Monday.

The 26 players picked by Southgate arrived on Tuesday in Doha where temperatures are expected to reach 32 degrees celsius, having set off from a damp Birmingham Airport in the afternoon.

Southgate will hold one afternoon session on Wednesday but it will only be light, given the length of their flight to the Middle East. The four days leading into facing Carlos Queiroz’s team at Khalifa International Stadium are scheduled for training in the mornings after a team meeting, followed by rest in the afternoon when temperatures are at their highest.

Southgate has spoken about managing training carefully given the amount of games played by his squad this season, with the heavy workload ruling out Reece James from the tournament through injury and seeing Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips in a race against time to be fit. James Maddison suffered an injury scare on the eve of the tournament but travelled to Qatar.

The England manager joked last week that “we’re North Europeans so we are not going to adapt totally to what the environment is going to be”. While the game against Iran will be 4pm local time, the final two Group B matches against USA and Iran will be at 10pm and will be cooler.

When given their squad numbers each player was given a box for their shirt with a signed card from Southgate reading: “Wear your shirt with pride and embrace the opportunity to make history.”

They were also addressed by Prince William at St George’s Park before they left when the squad numbers were told. “Play for each other, support each other, enjoy it, and I’m sure you’ll go far,” was his message.