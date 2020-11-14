Gareth Southgate: England must beat likes of Belgium to be best in world

Gareth Southgate underlined England’s aim to be the best by hunting down the likes of Belgium as they approach Sunday’s must-win Nations League match at the world’s top-ranked side.

Having reached the inaugural finals of the competition in Portugal last year, the Three Lions are on course to fall just short of the second edition following October’s shock 1-0 home loss to Denmark.

That defeat was a gut punch just days after securing an impressive 2-1 comeback win against Belgium, where England travel on Sunday needing to win to keep their hopes of topping Group A2 alive.

Southgate’s side face a difficult task in Leuven but the Three Lions boss is confident that his absentee-hit squad can hurt the Red Devils for the second time in a month.

View photos Mason Mount scored England’s winner against Belgium last month (Ian Walton/PA) More

Asked how tall an order it will be to win in Belgium, the England manager said: “Well, I think we know – they’ve lost two games in 28, so they’re a fantastic team and they’ve proven that over a long period of time.

“But our aim is to be the best team in the world and we’ve got to hunt these teams down.

“We were able to do it at Wembley. I think we saw what a top side they are there, so we know that we had to be at our very best with and without the ball to get that result.

“That will be the same tomorrow but we’re not fearful. We’ve got to go into the game with a very positive mindset.

A busy day for the #ThreeLions! All 24 players are out at training this morning, before Gareth Southgate and @_DeclanRice speak to the media at 12.30pm. The team will then head to Belgium ahead of tomorrow's game. pic.twitter.com/RBXtEkZSWA — England (@England) November 14, 2020

“We know that we can hurt teams, we’ve got players who can score goals, and we know we’ve conceded two in our last nine games so we’re an improving team.

“We’re a team that are going to get better over the next few years.

“You know, when you look at the age of youngsters like Declan (Rice) and the team that was on the pitch the other night (against the Republic of Ireland) – 19-year-olds, 17-year-olds, several 20, 21-year-olds.

“The future is so exciting. What we’ve got to do is make sure we’re getting results and progressing now as well.”

View photos Gareth Southgate and Roberto Martinez face one another again on Sunday (Ian Walton/PA) More

England, who are fourth in FIFA’s world rankings, would have had their work cut out against Roberto Martinez’s star-studded side even without the key absentees they are dealing with in defence.

Story continues