Gareth Southgate ‘didn’t even think twice’ about picking Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield for England

Gareth Southgate says he “didn’t even think twice” about playing Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield for England’s win over North Macedonia.

The Three Lions wrapped up a long season with a 7-0 win to maintain their 100% record in Euro 2024 qualification at Old Trafford.

Liverpool star Alexander-Arnold has borne the brunt of frequent criticism for his defending for both club and country but moved into midfield at club level towards the end of the season.

Southgate then opted to do something similar for Friday’s win over Malta, a game in which the 24-year-old impressed.

Alexander-Arnold then started alongside Jordan Henderson and Declan Rice at Old Trafford and played a key role in the best of the night.

The Liverpool man played a brilliant defence-splitting pass to Bukayo Saka, who hit a sizzling volley to score his second goal of what proved to be the first hat-trick of his career.

After the game, Southgate even hinted the player could enjoy a long-term future in that position.

Of Alexander-Arnold’s new role, Southgate told BBC Radio 5 Live: “The other night he just had to tag the pivot really and he did that well.

“Tonight he had to make a lot of decisions and he did it almost immaculately. He regained a lot of balls. His pressing was good, so for me, he has got everything to play in there.

“I didn’t even think twice about starting him in there. It might give us something completely different. The vision and the passing range and the connection with Bukayo for his second goal."