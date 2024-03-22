Gareth Southgate bemoans England injury crisis with Kane unlikely to play

Gareth Southgate has said Harry Kane is ‘extremely unlikely’ to feature in this international break, with injuries mounting for England. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/The FA/Getty Images

Gareth Southgate is facing the worst injury crisis of his seven-and-a-half-year tenure as England head coach and has said Harry Kane is very unlikely to play during this international break.

England’s preparations for Euro 2024 go up a notch when they host Brazil and Belgium at Wembley, but fitness concerns mean they are unable to name their strongest XI. Southgate, who waded into the heated debate over Nike designing a multicoloured St George’s Cross flag on the new kit, was unable to name a host of important players in his squad last week and his selection problems are growing before Saturday night’s friendly against Brazil.

The defence had been the main area of concern, with Reece James, Luke Shaw, Levi Colwill and Kieran ­Trippier unavailable, but other positions are starting to creak. The Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson is out of the Brazil game and there are gaps in attack. Bukayo Saka left the camp with a muscular problem, Cole Palmer faces a battle to be fit for the Belgium game and Kane is struggling with an ankle injury.

The situation is hardly ideal for Southgate given that this is England’s final camp before June. He rated Kane’s chances of featuring against Belgium as “extremely doubtful” and ­considered whether the increasing demands on players are affecting availability.

“Everyone wants simple solutions to complex ­problems,” he said. “Some players have just been unfortunate. Kane’s injury was when he crashed into the net at the weekend and it’s forced the mechanism with his ankle. He’s had a winter break and he’s not playing in our league.

“Some players have had runs of injuries, some have perhaps played too many games too quickly after coming back from injuries. The intensity of the games could be an aspect. Additional minutes in the games could be an aspect. What’s clear is we’ve got a long list of 40-odd players and a third are unavailable for tomorrow’s game, which is the highest we’ve ever had.”

Southgate focused on clubs going on post-season tours. Some of his players will fly long-haul when ­Newcastle and Tottenham head to Australia for a friendly three days after the end of the Premier League season.

“It’s going to happen more and more,” Southgate said. “Why? Financial fair play means clubs need to generate their own money. The normal way of doing that is to play more games, so is that great news for us in terms of preparation? No.

“But we’re going to have players in the FA Cup probably, the Champions League final hopefully and a chance of a few other European finals. We are used to preparing this way. We had to go to Qatar with five days’ prep.”

Henderson’s place in midfield could be taken by Conor Gallagher, although there is fresh competition from Kobbie Mainoo. The 18-year-old Manchester United midfielder earned his first call-up this week.

“We like him as a player,” ­Southgate said. “We were mindful of his age. With any young player, you’re ­wanting to make those steps at the right time. But with the issues we’ve had with Hendo as well this week, he’s the next one in. He’s made a really good impression on us.”

Southgate was perplexed by the traditional red and white flag making way for a new design on the collar of the new England shirt, which costs up to £124.99. Nike and the ­Football Association have faced fierce ­criticism for the pricing and the ­colours of the flag.

“My view is if it’s not white with a red cross it’s not the St George’s flag,” Southgate said. “Whatever it is, it’s a quirky design feature which I guess a Banksy or a Reuben Dangoor might do. The most important thing on the England shirt is the Three Lions really. I am a huge patriot. I believe we should celebrate St George’s Day more than we do.

“People don’t think we should change the flag of St George … if it’s changed then it isn’t the flag of St George.

“I’m a little bit lost with that element. They can put a quirky design together but you can’t say it’s the flag of St George because it isn’t. It’s ­something else.”

Southgate, whose contract expires in December, refused to discuss claims that he could replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United this summer and reiterated that he will not make a decision on his future until after the Euros.

“I’m the England manager,” he said. “I’ve got one job: to try and deliver a European Championship. Manchester United have a manager and it’s disrespectful to be talking about speculation. I’m the president of the LMA. I have nothing to say.”

Southgate added. “If we did something, a contract, here before everybody would be saying, ‘why are you signing a contract before a Euros where you’ve got to prove yourself?’ I’m certainly not going to speak to anybody else ahead of that. I never have. I’ve been eight years in the job. I wouldn’t entertain speaking to anybody else when I’m in the job.”