Gareth Evans' 'Gangs of London' renewed for second season

Keyart for Sky Atlantic's Gangs of London. (©Sky UK Limited)

Gangs of London has been renewed for a second season by Sky.

The gritty crime series, created by The Raid director Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, just wrapped up broadcasting its debut season on Sky Atlantic with an explosive final episode posing more questions than answers. Series is currently slated for 2022.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The nine-part first season was a big hit for the satellite broadcaster who recently revealed it to be the biggest original drama launch on Sky Atlantic in the past five years. It told the story of the Wallace family, a criminal gang who rule over London, headed up by Colm Meaney’s Finn Wallace.

Read more: Gareth Evans breaks down Gangs of London’s brutal fight scenes

His death in the first episode sets London ablaze as his son Sean – played by Peaky Blinders’ Joe Cole – tries to unravel the mystery of his father’s murder. Sope Dirisu is the show’s breakout star as Elliot Finch, a Wallace enforcer with a mysterious past. He stars alongside Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Paapa Essiedu and Pippa Bennett-Warner.

Joe Cole and Sope Dirisu star in 'Gangs of London'. (Sky)

“Gangs of London is dark, dangerous and we are thrilled it is coming back for a second series,” said Zai Bennett, Sky UK’s Managing Director of Content.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome AMC to our gang for Series two alongside the teams at Pulse Films, Sister and Sky Studios. Will the Wallace family rise again, will the Dumanis remain loyal to their new allies and who is Elliot really working for? All these questions and more will be waiting for Sky viewers when Gangs of London returns to screens in 2022.”

The first season was co-financed by Sky and HBO’s Cinemax, but AMC will by Sky’s partner for the second season after Cinemax dropped out.

Dazzler Media will release Gangs of London S1 on Blu-ray, DVD and Digital from 27 July, 2020. Extras include five behind-the-scenes featurettes titled: The Action, The Power, The Soldier, The Families, The World.