Gareth Crocker, Creator Of Netflix’s First South African Series ‘Shadow’, Signs With Cultivate Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Gareth Crocker, the South African writer, director and award-winning author, has signed for representation across TV and film with Los Angeles based Cultivate Entertainment.

Crocker is most known in the biz for being the creator, writer and director of Netflix’s first South African original series, the thriller Shadow, which debuted on the platform last year. It followed an ex-cop suffering from congenital analgesia who takes vigilante justice into his own hands in the criminal underworld of Johannesburg.

Crocker is now in post-production on the under-the-radar anthology project Dead Places. The show has financing from French major Canal Plus, which has taken rights for French-speaking territories, and is being co-produced with local outfit Motion Story.

Anthony Oseyemi, Rea Rangaka and Shamilla Miller lead the series’ cast. It tells the story of a world-renowned paranormal expert and UK-based author who travels to his native South Africa to write his latest book. While his publisher believes he’s there to investigate Africa’s many ghosts and monsters, he has an ulterior motive – he’s finally ready to interrogate his sister’s death and to face up to the truth of what happened to her.

Crocker’s debut novel was Finding Jack, which has sold more than a million copies worldwide and has been translated into eight languages. The book is being adapted into a feature to be directed by Anton Ernst and Tati Golykh and produced through their recently launched outfit Magic City Films.

In total, his five novels have sold more than three million copies, including his latest, the YA sci-fi My Name Is Finn Jupiter, which was published last year.

Cultivate Entertainment is a production and management company based in Los Angeles and Oslo, Norway.

