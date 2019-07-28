Gareth Bale's £1m a week move to China called off by Real Madrid

Gareth Bale’s reported move to China has said to have collapsed.

The Real Madrid star has been widely expected to leave the Spanish giants this summer after falling out of favour with Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane has been quoted saying the club had been working on the player’s departure and expected a resolution ‘sooner rather than later’.

Bale, 30, had been expected to join Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning earning a reported £1m per week.

However, it seems that Real have performed a dramatic U-turn and blocked the transfer.

The Telegraph reports that Real president Florentino Perez is seeking a transfer fee for Bale who he believes is too valuable to allow to leave on the cheap.

Gareth Bale had been expected to wave goodbye to Real Madrid. (Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

Bale moved to the Spanish capital for a then-world record £85m fee from Tottenham in 2013.

The Welshman helped the club to four Champions League wins in five seasons but has struggled with fitness issues during his time at the Bernabeu.

Following the return of manager Zidane this spring, it has increasingly looked like Bale’s time at the club is at an end.

However, this latest twist could see him remain in Spain reluctantly.

