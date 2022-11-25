Gareth Bale wants schools in Wales to screen Iran clash as ‘mini history lesson’

Gareth Bale has urged teachers in Wales to let children watch a World Cup “mini history lesson” in Qatar.

Wales’ second game of the 2022 World Cup kicks off at 10am GMT on Friday when children are in class.

The PA news agency revealed earlier this month that children had been given the green light to support Robert Page’s side.

Y foment fawr pan ddaeth @dafyddiwan a dros 230,000 o blant ysgol at ei gilydd i gydganu Yma o Hyd yn Jambori Cwpan y Byd. ❤ Today, the children of Wales came together to give @Cymru the greatest send-off in history. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#TîmCymru22 | #Jambori | @FAWales pic.twitter.com/6Q00VY6jKw — Urdd Gobaith Cymru (@Urdd) November 10, 2022

The Welsh Government has left it up to individual schools to decide whether to allow children to watch the game, and Bale wants as many of them as possible to do so.

Bale said: “Being a 10am kick-off in Wales, if I was one of the teachers, I’d let them watch the game.

“I hope they do. It’s a historical moment in Wales, for us to be at a World Cup.

“Some of the parents of kids I know all want to watch the game but don’t want to take them off school.

“So I think a lot of schools will put the game on for them to cheer us on and get behind us.

“It’s a mini history lesson, and hopefully it’ll be a great occasion for all of them.”

Bale will make his own history by becoming his country’s most capped men’s footballer against Iran.

The 33-year-old captain – who made his debut in 2006 and is Wales’ record scorer with 41 goals – will win his 110th cap against Iran.

Story continues

It will see him overtake Chris Gunter, who will be among the substitutes for Friday’s encounter, and move him into top spot in his own right.

Bale said: “I haven’t really been focusing on the cap thing to be honest, just trying to focus on the game.

Gareth Bale will overtake Chris Gunter (left) as Wales’ most-capped player (Mike Egerton/PA)

“On a personal level it’s an amazing achievement, it’s an honour to represent my country so many times.

“But it’s more important that we try and get the victory. Hopefully we can and it’ll make it even more special.”

Joe Allen rejoined the main group on Wednesday and has recovered from a hamstring problem.

The 72-times-capped Allen, who was injured playing for Swansea on September 17, had been training on his own in Qatar until that point.

“Joe got through his fitness test, so that’s good news,” said manager Page, who is set to hand Kieffer Moore a starting spot after the striker came off the bench to spark Wales’ revival in Monday’s 1-1 draw against the United States.

Joe Allen (right) could be involved against Iran (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“He’s fit and raring to go. We had to meet targets along the way and they’ve met every target.”

Bale added: “Joe is a massive player for us and doesn’t get credit he deserved. He’s a vital cog in the way we play.

“To have him available is a massive boost for us with two games remaining, so hopefully he can come on or start and he’ll do what Joe Allen does best and cover every blade of grass.

“I think he’s shown time and again how important he is and we hope he has a few miles left to go.”