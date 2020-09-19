Gareth Bale: Tottenham complete loan deal for Real Madrid winger

Tottenham have completed a remarkable deal to sign Gareth Bale on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid.

Bale, who left Spurs in 2013 for a then-world record £85.3m fee, had been ostracised by Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, with the Spanish champions desperate to offload the 31-year-old’s exorbitant wages.

Madrid are understood to have agreed to subsidise around 50 per cent of Bale’s salary in order to facilitate the move, with Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, admitting Totteham still had a “special place” in the winger’s heart and that it’s “where he wants to be”.

Bale flew to London on Friday to finalise the transfer, along with full-back Sergio Reguilon, who Tottenham have signed from Madrid for £27m.

Bale has won four Champions League titles and scored over 100 goals since moving to Madrid seven years ago.

More follows…