Gareth Bale: Talks over Tottenham hat-trick hero’s future can wait until the summer, insists Ryan Mason

(Getty Images)

Ryan Mason said a decision over Gareth Bale’s future can wait until the end of the season after the Welshman’s brilliant hat-trick sunk Sheffield United.

Bale offered another reminder of his enduring quality and made it nine League goals from eight starts this season as Tottenham beat the Blades 4-0 to move within five points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

The 31-year-old is on loan from Real Madrid until the end of the season and it remains a possibility that he could remain at Spurs for the final year of his contract with the Spanish club.

“I think that is a conversation at the end of the season between Gareth, the club and his parent club but our main focus and priority should be the next game,” Spurs’ interim head coach Mason said.

“It sounds a cliché but it is true. I am glad he is happy, he should be because he has another match ball to add to the collection. It was an excellent performance as well.

“The decision at the moment and the priority is Gareth is ready to train and he is happy in training. We have got another big week of training because we have got a massive game next weekend and hopefully we can have a happy Gareth next weekend.

“I thought he was outstanding. His goals were world-class. No one should have doubted that ability he has in the final third because he’s proved over a number of years that he’s one of the best in those moments.

“I was very pleased with him tonight because I thought his performance was excellent as well. He showed real commitment and he fought for the team and the moments he produced were outstanding.

“I thought it was an outstanding performance from the team. We’ve had a week to work and train them and train them hard and try to instil some principles, stuff like that takes a lot of time.

Gareth Bale netted a hat-trick for Tottenham against Sheffield UnitedGetty Images

“The most important thing for me tonight was the attitude, from minute one to 95, the desire to compete, to run, to fight, it was really, really good and then you pair that up with the moments of brilliance we had, individually but also as a team. It was a real pleasing night.”

Story continues

Bale’s first and third goals were set up by Serge Aurier and Mason said the Ivorian’s display was even more impressive because he is currently observing Ramadan.

“Serge is fasting as well so I think it makes that performance even more impressive because he hasn’t been able to eat all day so put in a 90 minutes like that is outstanding,” Mason said.

The Spurs boss was left staggered that the VAR did not recommend a red card for John Fleck for appearing to stamp on Giovani Lo Celso, resulting in the Argentine needing an ice pack on his head.

“It was a red card,” Mason said. “No doubt whatsoever. Why didn’t the ref have a look at it?

“I am a bit confused. I am shocked as well. First of all I am shocked at the VAR sitting in the room having an opportunity to have a look at it once, that should have been enough.

“Then I am even more shocked he has not told the referee to go and have a look at it because there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that it is a red card.”

Read More

Tottenham boss Ryan Mason ‘shocked’ after John Fleck escapes ‘absolute red card’ for Giovani Lo Celso clash

Gareth Bale hat-trick leaves Tottenham wondering what might have been had Jose Mourinho trusted him more

Gareth Bale reveals the simple secret to his stunning Tottenham hat-trick vs Sheffield United

Tottenham player ratings vs Sheffield Utd: Gareth Bale makes a mockery of lack of action under Jose Mourinho